Paris Hilton Documentary Portrait Coming to UK Cinemas

This January, Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir will hit UK cinemas, a new documentary film described as the "definitive portrait" of the reality TV star and fashion icon. The film will arrive exclusively in cinemas from Friday 30 January 2026. Tickets and screenings are on-sale here.

Directed by Bruce Robertson and JJ Duncan, Infinite Icon brings together a constellation of voices, including Nicole Richie, Meghan Trainor and Sia, each illuminating a different chapter of Hilton’s story and her influence on contemporary culture. This film traces Hilton’s music journey, from her childhood dreams to her club-going adolescence and her debut album and more.

The documentary follows Hilton as she returns to music in 2024 with her first-ever concert at the Hollywood Palladium. Drawing on decades of personal archives, intimate interviews, vérité footage, and the concert itself, the film reveals how Hilton has navigated a culture that has oscillated between adoration and cruelty.

Paris Hilton has built a fast-growing new media and lifestyle powerhouse, delivering content across film, TV, and audio, innovative consumer products, and brand partnerships across beauty, fashion, homeware, pets, and more. Her most recent album, Infinite Icon, was released in 2024.