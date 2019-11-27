Panto Star Ryan Thomas Visits the Wolverhampton Wanderers

Dick Whittington famously heads for fame and fortune in London, where the streets are paved with gold and this year's Wolverhampton pantomime star, Ryan Thomas, went to where the shirts are lined with gold - at Wolverhampton Wanderers FC!

Ryan, who stars in the Grand Theatre's 125th anniversary pantomime took a short break from rehearsals in the city to visit the Wolves team at their training ground. Ryan met with players including Raul Jimenez, Morgan Gibbs-White, Maximilian Kilman, Ruben Vinagre, Jesus Vallejo and Adama Traore as part of an official welcome to the city from the football club, who work closely with the theatre as two of the city's main family attractions.

Membership and Mascot Manager at Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, Kerri Davies said; "We are delighted that Wolverhampton Grand are continuing their support for our Young Wolves scheme, which means that many more families will be able to enjoy both football and theatre in the city. It was great to have Ryan visit our training ground to meet the team and we look forward to seeing him on stage this Christmas."

Neighbours and Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas has the title role of this year's gold-paved, must-see pantomime DICK WHITTINGTON from Saturday 7 December, joining Hi-de-Hi stars Su Pollard and Jeffrey Holland, with comedian Aaron James and returning favourites Ian Adams and Julie Paton. Jordan Ginger and Katie Marie-Carter also star alongside ensemble members Georgia Curtis, Louis Geirnaert, Stylianos Hadjisavvas, Chloe Lindsay, Amy Murchison, Joseph Roberts, Holly Vernon-Harcourt and James Wakeling.

Guided by the magical Fairy Bow Bells on an adventure that sends Dick Whittington from London town to the High Seas headed for Morocco, can he defeat the evil Queen Rat, free London from her team of revolting rodents and win the beautiful Alice's hand in marriage? Find out in the ultimate magical pantomime adventure and help join in the celebrations of Wolverhampton Grand's 125th anniversary.

DICK WHITTINGTON will be another action-packed pantomime full of laughter, music and eye-popping special effects that audiences have come to expect of a Grand Theatre pantomime with Qdos Entertainment.

The local partner for DICK WHITTINGTON will be Dudley Zoo.

Tickets for DICK WHITTINGTON from Saturday 7 December 2019 - Sunday 12 January 2020 are now on sale. Tickets can be booked in person at the theatre, by calling 01902 42 92 12 or online at grandtheatre.co.uk.





