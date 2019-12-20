Panto Dame Joins Birmingham Bull In His Glad Rags

This week, Panto dame Andrew Ryan took a break from the final week of rehearsals for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to visit Birmingham Bullring & Grand Central's world-famous bull statue.

Andrew, who plays Nanny Annie Aspirin in the production which opens on Saturday at Birmingham Hippodrome, compared outfits with the bronze statue which is currently also dressed as a Dame to celebrate the festive season.

Created by Laurence Broderick, in February 2015 it was listed as one of the world's great sculptures and weighs six tonnes.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs plays at Birmingham Hippodrome from Saturday 21 December 2019 - Sunday 2 February 2020.

The spectacular production features Lesley Joseph as the Wicked Queen, Matt Slack as Muddles, Joe McElderry as The Spirit in the Mirror, Faye Brookes as Snow White, Flawless as The Wicked Queen's Men, Doreen Tipton as The Lady in Waiting, Andrew Ryan as Nanny Annie Aspirin and Jac Yarrow as The Prince.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs features stunning costumes and sets along with outstanding special effects direct from the sold-out London Palladium production in 2018.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs runs at Birmingham Hippodrome from Saturday 21 December 2019 - Sunday 2 February 2020. To book visit birminghamhippodrome.com or call 0844 338 5000 (4.5p per minute plus your phone company's access charge).

To find out more about Christmas at Bullring & Grand Central visit bullring.co.uk.





