PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre

A new production of Jane Austen’s most beloved novel, Pride and Prejudice, is coming to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre in July. The show, a co-production between the Stephen Joseph Theatre, the Octagon Bolton, Hull Truck Theatre and Theatre by the Lake, in association with Theatr Clywd, opens at Bolton on 5 June then heads to Scarborough where it plays from 3 to 26 July.

This new stage adaptation brings to life the classic story of love, misunderstandings, and second chances (with plenty of music and dancing). Lose yourself in the world of Regency parties and courtship, as hearts race, tongues wag and passions swirl around the English countryside.

With sharp humour and sparkling dialogue, this witty stage adaptation uncovers the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life and promises a vibrant retelling of Austen’s novel.

Leading the cast as the iconic couple at the heart of the love story are Rosa Hesmondhalgh as Elizabeth Bennet, and James Sheldon as Mr Darcy.

Other cast members are Aamira Challenger, Jessica Ellis, Ben Fensome, Joanna Holden, Dyfrig Morris, Eve Pereira and Kiara Nicole Pillai. Emily Kathryn is the cover actor.

Lotte Wakeham says: “As a huge Austen fan, I am delighted to be directing this vibrant, witty and funny production, which has been adapted brilliantly by Kate Hamill. We have a stellar cast and creative team on board to bring this iconic story to life.”