PRESSURE 3: Time Is Running Out is Coming to Playhouse East Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready for the return of London's most competitive night of new theatre. PRESSURE is back with its third edition: "Time Is Running Out", running 20-22 November at Playhouse East, Haggerston.

Now a fixture in London's grassroots theatre scene, PRESSURE is a high-stakes theatrical "fight night" where four teams of emerging theatre-makers go head-to-head for the ultimate prize: the audience's vote.

Four plays. Three nights. One winner. Writers are handed a theme and given six weeks to write a 15-minute play. We select our favourite four and attach a director and cast to each one, giving them all the same budget and rehearsal time. Audiences watch all four plays back-to-back and decide which one deserves the crown. At the end of the run, the champions take home the coveted Golden Skull trophy (and a round of drinks on the house).

"PRESSURE is so funny - and fun. It's great because audiences don't just watch theatre, they take part in it," said one audience member. "Every night feels electric because nobody knows who's going to win."

Following two sold-out editions - PRESSURE 1: An Unexpected Guest at the Lion & Unicorn Theatre in March, and PRESSURE 2: Friends Close, Enemies Closer at the Golden Goose Theatre in July - the event continues to champion emerging talent in an exciting new format that puts the audience's opinion at the heart of the theatrical experience.

"A snappy, dynamic scratch night for people who love theatre - and those who think they hate it. Makes you laugh out loud, feel, and engage with theatre in a new way," said one audience member.

"10/10 experience - a LOT of laughs and a cheeky competitive element that is kinda (very) thrilling," added a director from the March edition.

PRESSURE 3 is currently in rehearsals before its November run. If you're not there, you'll only hear about it. And where's the fun in that? Be there. Decide the winner. Feel the PRESSURE.