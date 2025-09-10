POSSUM TROT Makes Its World Premiere in London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre at the Tabard in London will present the world premiere of Possum Trot, a new play by award-winning American playwright Kathy Rucker, running Wednesday 12–Saturday 29 November 2025. Press night is scheduled for Friday 14 November at 7:30 p.m.

Set in Possum Trot, Nebraska, the play follows Maxine—the sharp-witted, big-hearted owner of the town’s only diner—on a mission to keep her community on the map. Played by Sarah Berger (An Inspector Calls; Doctor Who), Maxine faces crises ranging from agricultural corporations swallowing up family farms to climate disasters and the flight of young people to the city. Alongside the survival of her town, she must navigate the comic and chaotic dramas within her own family.

The cast also features Todd Boyce (Coronation Street, ITV), Nikolas Salmon (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Lionsgate Films; EastEnders, BBC), Dani Arlington (Prima Facie, West End & Broadway), and Neve Francis (Engine Room New Work, Omnibus Theatre).

Rucker’s script balances poignancy with laughter, celebrating the resilience and humanity of small-town America while illuminating the hard truths of rural decline. Raised in California’s Central Valley, Rucker draws on her own background to bring authenticity to the story.

Possum Trot is written by Kathy Rucker (Crystal Springs, Sultan’s Battery, Darling), directed by Scott Le Crass (Jab; Rose), and produced by Kevin Nolan (Country Music, Omnibus Theatre).

Reflecting on the play, Rucker shared:

“The character of Maxine was inspired by my grandmother, Alice. She was widowed at 30, raising two children during the Great Depression and World War II. When asked at 97 what her secret was, she replied, ‘a sense of humour and a touch of bourbon every night.’ If asked to describe Possum Trot in a nutshell, I’d say it’s about the birth of a ghost town.”

Rucker also noted that while writing the play she often listened to Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska and Bob Dylan’s Shelter from the Storm, both of which shaped its atmosphere.