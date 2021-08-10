POLITICAL PARTY Comes to the Duchess Theatre Next Month

After 70 sold out Political Party shows at Westminster's The Other Palace, Matt Forde moves to the West End's Duchess Theatre for a fortnightly residency starting on Monday 27th September. Since 2013, Forde has interviewed political figures including Keir Starmer, Nicola Sturgeon, Sadiq Khan, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Tony Blair, Caroline Lucas, Nigel Farage, Tessa Jowell, Alan Johnson, Michael Heseltine, William Hague and George Osborne.

The UK's leading political podcast has over 6 million downloads and is regularly included in iTunes' Top 10 comedy podcasts. The British Podcast Award nominated show was recently listed by Mace Magazine as the Number 1 Political Podcast and by The i newspaper as one of the 50 Greatest Podcasts, adding to top podcast picks in the press from titles including The Observer, The Telegraph, The Guardian, Radio Times and ShortList.

Political Party tickets will be available to buy on Friday 13th August at mattforde.com

Following record BritBox subscribers, four-year record viewing figures on ITV, and 200 million global views online, Matt is returning to voice puppets and write for the second series of Spitting Image premiering on the 11th September.

Matt is currently co-hosting British Scandal with Alice Levine, a new audio series exploring the gripping stories, fascinating characters and critical questions arising on a journey through some of the biggest UK scandals and available on all major UK podcast platforms. The debut episode shot straight to the No 1 slot in the Apple podcast chart.

Matt's first book Politically Homeless was listed by The Sunday Times as one the Best Political Books of 2020. The paperback was released in paperback by Quercus in May.

Matt has hosted four series of Unspun with Matt Forde on Dave, receiving several nominations at the Broadcast Digital Awards, and has numerous other broadcast credits including: Have I Got News For You (BBC One), The Royal Variety Performance (ITV), Mock The Week (BBC Two), 8 out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), Hypothetical (Dave) Rory Bremner's Coalition Report and Rory Bremner's Election Report (BBC Two), Question Time (BBC One), This Week (BBC One), Newsnight (BBC Two) and Daily Politics (BBC Two). Matt currently presents Absolute Radio's weekly Rock n Roll Football Show.