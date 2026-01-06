PINOCCHIO Musical Will Return to Shakespeare's Globe in the 2026-27 Season

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shakespeare’s Globe has announced that the new musical Pinocchio will return for the 2026 festive season. Based on Carlo Collodi’s original stories, Pinocchio is directed by Associate Artistic Director Sean Holmes (Romeo and Juliet 2025), with book and lyrics by Charlie Josephine (Cowbois, RSC / Royal Court), and music and lyrics by Jim Fortune (Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear).

Premiering in November 2025, Pinocchio has been a hit with audiences and critics alike during its current run, with The Telegraph calling it ‘the most enchanting show of the season’, and WhatsOnStage commenting that the show is 'brimming with enough fun and magic to warm the coldest audience member from their heart to the tips of their toes’.

Director Sean Holmes, Associate Artistic Director of Shakespeare’s Globe, says: “I’m thrilled that our production of Pinocchio will live again next year. It’s been a labour of love for so many of us and we are thrilled at how warmly audiences have embraced this new family musical - a musical infused with a joyful communal spirit unique to the Globe. “

This adaptation follows the restless maverick Geppetto after he makes a magical wooden puppet called Pinocchio as he dreams of a life away from his traditional town. Together, the pair set out to find family and discover the wonder of being human alongside gorgeous original music from Jim Fortune, and magical puppetry, directed and designed by Peter O’Rourke.

The original creative team behind the production included Associate Director Roberta Zuric, choreography by Vicki Igbokwe-Ozoagu, design by Grace Smart, and musical director Benjamin Holder. The orchestrator was Zac Gvi, with sound design by Tony Gayle and voice coaching from Liz Flint.

The current production of Pinocchio starred Lee Braithwaite as Pinocchio, Jennifer Caldwell as Ensemble / Swing, Michael Elcock as Carpenter / Rabbit Prince Charming, Kerry Frampton as Fox, Jamal Franklin as Ensemble / Swing, Ed Gaughan as Franzini, Nick Holder as Geppetto, Lizzy Ives as Ensemble / Swing, Lucy McCormick as Blue Fairy / Cat, Kody Mortimer as Ensemble / Swing, and Steven Webb as Giacomo Cricket / Coachman. Stan Middleton, Aya Nakamura and Andrea Sadler joined the company as Puppeteers. Casting was by Becky Paris CDG, Head of Casting at Shakespeare’s Globe.

Pinocchio completed its current run on Sunday January 4. It will open at Shakespeare’s Globe in winter 2026, with casting and dates yet to be announced.