PERFECT PITCH Comes to the Dukes in October

Touring theatre company The John Godber Company is bringing Godber's hilarious 'Perfect Pitch' to the Dukes from the 16th - 19th October! Originally written in the late 90s, this autumn John Godber re-envisions his hilarious play for a 2024 audience.

"When teacher Matt borrows his parent's caravan for a week on the Yorkshire coast with partner Rose, they were expecting four days of hill running and total de-stress. But with a Tribfest taking place nearby, Grant and Steph’s pop-up tent is an unwelcome addition to their perfect pitch.

Campers and caravaners clash in this classic comedy set on an eroding coastline."

The production's all-northern cast includes John Godber Company regular Frazer Hammill, who recently performed in John Godber’s ‘Happy Jack’, newcomer Tom Gallagher, and actresses Annie Kirkman, and Laura Jennifer Banks, who is a member of the Godber Theatre Foundation and will be making her professional debut in the production.

John is delighted to be reimagining this play, and cannot wait to bring it back this autumn. ‘Perfect Pitch’ is without a doubt a state of the nation comedy that is by turns not only hilarious but also at times, unsettling.

