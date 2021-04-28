PEPPA PIG LIVE! Launches UK Tour This Fall
Also, a London season runs from 2 December 2021 – 2 January 2022, at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.
Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever!, the latest live show based on the much loved animated TV series from eOne, Hasbro's global entertainment studio, will resume its extensive UK and Ireland tour from 15 October 2021, visiting over 80 venues, with further dates to be added shortly.
Not only will Peppa and friends be jumping in muddy puddles across the UK and Ireland, but also making a big splash in the West End for a strictly limited Christmas season. The London season runs from 2 December 2021 - 2 January 2022, at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, for a limited 48 performances.
Peppa Pig is excited to be going on a special day out with George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig - it's going to be her best day ever!
Get ready for a road-trip full of fun adventures. From castles to caves, dragons to dinosaurs and ice-creams to muddy puddles - there is something for all of the family and their friends to enjoy, including Miss Rabbit, Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep, Gerald Giraffe and more!
Over the past 10 years, Peppa Pig Live have created 6 hugely successful productions, which have been enjoyed by over 1.5 million in the UK alone. Peppa Pig Live has also toured throughout the US and Australia and played 8 consecutive West End Christmas seasons.
The live stage adaptation of Peppa Pig is produced by leading children's theatre team Fierylight, in partnership with licensor Hasbro. The production is directed and adapted for theatre by Richard Lewis, and features music from BAFTA award-winning composer Mani Svavarsson.
Richard has previously directed and adapted multiple Peppa Pig live stage shows including Peppa Pig's Adventure, Peppa Pig's Party, Peppa Pig's Treasure Hunt, Peppa Pig's Big Splash and Peppa Pig's Surprise.
Tour Dates:
Dartford Orchard orchardtheatre.co.uk
15-17 October 2021 01322 220000
Oxford Playhouse oxfordplayhouse.com
20-21 October 2021 01865 305 305
New Brighton Floral Pavilion floralpavilion.com
23-24 October 2021 0151 666 0000
Cardiff New Theatre newtheatrecardiff.co.uk
27-28 October 2021 02920 878 889
Stevenage Gordon Craig gordon-craig.co.uk
30-31 October 2021 01438 363200
Shrewsbury Severn Theatre theatresevern.co.uk
3-4 November 2021 01743 281281
Ilfracombe Landmark Theatre landmark-ilfracombe.com
6-7 November 2021 01271 316 523
Bradford St George's Hall bradford-theatres.co.uk
9-10 November 2021 01274 432000
Guildford G Live glive.co.uk
12-13 November 2021
Llandudno Venue Cymru venuecymru.co.uk
21-23 January 2022 01492 872000
Peterborough New Theatre newtheatre-peterborough.com
26-27 January 2022 01733 852 992
Hayes Beck Theatre becktheatre.org.uk
29-30 January 2022 020 8561 8371
Portsmouth King's Theatre kingsportsmouth.co.uk
2-3 February 2022 023 9282 8282
Richmond Theatre atgtickets.com/richmond
4-5 February 2022 0844 871 7615
King's Lynn Corn Exchange kingslynncornexchange.co.uk
9-10 February 2022 01553 764864
Wolverhampton Grand grandtheatre.co.uk
12-13 February 2022 01902 42 92 12
Bromley Churchill Theatre churchilltheatre.co.uk
16-17 February 2022 020 3285 6000
Manchester Opera House atgtickets.com/manchester
18-19 February 2022 0844 871 7615
Crawley The Hawth hawth.co.uk
23-24 February 2022 012393 553636
St Albans Arena alban-arena.co.uk
26-27 February 2022 01727 844488
Halifax Victoria Theatre victoriatheatre.co.uk
5-6 March 2022 01422 351158
York Grand Opera House atgtickets.com/york
9-10 March 2022 0844 871 7615
Milton Keynes Theatre atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes
15-16 March 2022 0844 871 7615
Crewe Lyceum Theatre crewelyceum.co.uk
19-20 March 2022 01270 368 242
Bournemouth Pavilion bournemouthpavilion.co.uk
5-6 April 2022 0300 500 0595
Aldershot Princes Hall princeshall.com
9-10 April 2022 01252 329155
Southend Cliffs Pavilion southendtheatres.org.uk
16-17 April 2022 01702 351135
Southampton Mast Mayflower Studios mayflowerstudios.org.uk
20-21 April 2022 02380 711833
Edinburgh King's Theatre capitaltheatres.com
23-24 April 2022 0131 529 6000
Broxbourne Spotlight Theatre ex.broxbourne.gov.uk
29-30 April 2022 01992 441946
Reading Hexagon Theatre readingarts.com/hexagon
4-5 May 2022 0118 960 6060
Cheltenham Everyman Theatre everymantheatre.org.uk
7-8 May 2022 01242 572573
Swindon Wyvern Theatre swindontheatres.co.uk
11-12 May 2022 01793 524 481
Croydon Ashcroft Theatre fairfield.co.uk
13-15 May 2022 0203 292 0002
Woking New Victoria Theatre atgtickets.com/woking
18-19 May 2022 0844 871 7615
Buxton Opera House buxtonoperahouse.org.uk
21-22 May 2022 01298 72190
Swansea Grand Theatre swanseagrand.co.uk
25-26 May 2022 01792 475715
Dublin Olympia olympia.ie
28-29 May 2022 0844 847 2455
Belfast Waterfront - on sale soon waterfront.co.uk
4-5 June 2022 028 9033 4455
Derry Millennium Forum millenniumforum.co.uk
8-9 June 2022 028 7126 4455
Cork Opera House corkoperahouse.ie
11-12 June 2022 353 21 427 0022
St Helen's Theatre Royal sthelenstheatreroyal.com
22-23 June 2022 01744 756 000
Dunstable Grove Theatre grovetheatre.co.uk
25-26 June 2022 01582 60 20 80
Northampton Royal & Derngate - on sale soon royalandderngate.co.uk
29-30 June 2022 01604 624811
Nottingham Theatre Royal trch.co.uk
2-3 July 2022 0115 989 5555
Dunfermline Alhambra Theatre alhambradunfermline.com
6-7 July 2022 01383 740384
Aberdeen His Majesty's Theatre aberdeenperformingarts.com
9-10 July 2022 01224 641122
Glasgow King's Theatre atgtickets.com/glasgow
13-14 July 2022 0844 871 7615
Blackpool Grand Theatre blackpoolgrand.co.uk
16-17 July 2022 01253 290 190
Redditch Palace Theatre redditchpalacetheatre.co.uk
19-20 July 2022 01527 65203
Bridlington Spa - on sale soon bridspa.com
23-24 July 2022 01262 678258
Brighton Theatre Royal atgtickets.com/brighton
26-27 July 2022 0844 871 7615
Hackney Empire hackneyempire.co.uk
29-30 July 2022 020 8985 2424
Newcastle Theatre Royal - on sale soon theatreroyal.co.uk
10-11 August 2022
High Wycombe Swan wycombeswan.co.uk
13-14 August 2022 01494 512 000
Gravesend The Woodville woodville.co.uk
17-18 August 2022 01474 337 500
Coventry Belgrade belgrade.co.uk
19-20 August 2022 024 7655 3055
Radlett Centre radlettcentre.co.uk
24-25 August 2022 01923 859291
Stoke-on-Trent Regent Theatre atgtickets.com/stoke
7-8 September 2022 0844 871 7615
Salford Lowry Theatre thelowry.com
10-11 September 2022 0343 208 6000
Liverpool Empire atgtickets.com/liverpool
13-14 September 2022 0844 871 7615
Darlington Hippodrome darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk
17-18 September 2022 01325 405405
Ipswich Regent Theatre ipswichtheatres.co.uk
21-22 September 2022
Leicester de Montfort Hall demontforthall.co.uk
24-25 September 2022 0116 233 3111
Dorking Halls dorkinghalls.co.uk
28-29 September 2022 01306 881717
Wellingborough Castle Theatre parkwoodtheatres.co.uk
5-6 October 2022 01933 270 007
Telford The Place theplacetelford.com
8-9 October 2022 01952 382 382
Winchester Theatre Royal theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk
11-12 October 2022 01962 840 440
Hull New Theatre hulltheatres.co.uk
15-16 October 2022 01482 300 306
Weston Playhouse Theatre parkwoodtheatres.co.uk
19-20 October 2022 01934 645544
Colchester Mercury Theatre mercurytheatre.co.uk
26-27 October 2022 01206 573948
New Wimbledon Theatre atgtickets.com/wimbledon
28-29 October 2022 0844 871 7615
Malvern Forum Theatre malvern-theatres.co.uk
2-3 November 2022 01684 892277
Chesterfield Pomegranate chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk
5-6 November 2022 01246 345 222
Yeovil Octagon octagon-theatre.co.uk
9-10 November 2022 01935 422884
Poole Lighthouse lighthousepoole.co.uk
12-13 November 2022 01202 280000