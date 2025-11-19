Organist Anna Lapwood to Embark on UK Tour in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Organist, conductor, and broadcaster Anna Lapwood has announced a brand new UK tour for 2026. The tour will see Lapwood perform a mix of classical and contemporary music and film scores specially arranged for organ in her own style. It will begin on 29 May at Gateshead Glasshouse ICM, before calling at Oxford, York, Glasgow, Brighton, Bournemouth, and Cardiff through June.

This 2026 tour will see Lapwood bring her own custom-built organ to venues around the country for the first time. ‘I have always adored getting to bring the sound of the pipe organ to as many people as possible - getting to show people how each organ has its own individual voice and character," Lapwood explains. My new custom touring organ, built for me by Content Organs, features samples of some of the most extraordinary examples of pipe organ building, capturing not only the sound of the organs but the acoustics of the spaces they inhabit. This new touring instrument allows me to bring these incredible instruments into venues that don’t have their own organ, allowing us to go on our own mini ‘organ crawl’ over the course of the concert itself! Throughout the concert I’ll be showcasing several different organs from around the world, showing how these instruments each have their own personalities, and how each has something different to say. My hope is that these concerts act as a gateway and encourage audience members to go and hear some of these remarkable instruments in the flesh!"

These dates follow Lapwood's sold-out debut headline tour in 2024, as well as her upcoming Christmas with Anna Lapwood UK tour, which begins in December. Check out her tour dates below.

Anna Lapwood – UK Tour 2026 Dates

Friday 29 May Gateshead Glasshouse ICM

Wednesday 3 June Oxford New Theatre

Friday 5 June York Barbican

Sunday 7 June Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Wednesday 10 June Brighton Dome

Friday 12 June Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Sunday 14 June Cardiff New Theatre

Christmas with Anna Lapwood Tour 2025 Dates:

2 December Manchester Cathedral

6 December Salisbury Cathedral

9 December Birmingham Town Hall

12 December Edinburgh St Mary’s Catholic Cathedral

16 December Hull City Hall

21 December Llandaff Cathedral

About Anna Lapwood

Anna Lapwood MBE is the Organist of London’s Royal Albert Hall. In the spring of 2025, she was included in the annual Sunday Times Young Power List, celebrating the 30 most powerful people under 30 in the UK. A frequent concerto soloist with leading orchestras and conductors, among them Sir Mark Elder and Sir Antonio Pappano, she will feature as Artist in Residence with The Hallé throughout the 2025-26 season. Lapwood's pioneering partnerships include collaborations with Aurora, Alison Balsom, Bonobo, Jules Buckley and Benedict Cumberbatch. Recent and forthcoming engagements include performances at Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie, Sydney Opera House and Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

As a broadcaster, Lapwood made her TV presenting debut on BBC Young Musician, has hosted televised Proms, and is a frequent contributor to BBC Radio 3 and 4 and Classic FM. Her growing online audience includes over two million social media followers. As a student, she became the first female organ scholar at Magdalen College, Oxford, since its foundation in 1458. In 2022, Lapwood was appointed Ambassador of the Cathedral Music Trust; she established the annual Cambridge Organ Experience for Girls and, in the same year, curated and edited Gregoriana for Stainer & Bell, an anthology of 12 new organ pieces by female composers that received Presto Music’s Publication of the Year award. Following four acclaimed albums on Signum Classics, Lapwood marked her new relationship with Sony Classical by releasing an EP, ‘Midnight Sessions at the Royal Albert Hall’, followed in September 2023 by the No.1 best-selling album Luna. Anna’s latest album, Firedove, was released in May 2025.

Photo credit: Nathan Reinds Avond van de Filmmuziek