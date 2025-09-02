Orchestra Victoria Will Perform AT SPRING'S EDGE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Orchestra Victoria's 2025 Southbank Series will continue with At Spring's Edge, an evening of striking contrasts and emotional depth led by, Carlo Antonioli, and featuring the orchestra's Section Principal Cello Melissa Chominsky.

The program opens with the neo-classical brilliance of Sergei Prokofiev's Symphony No. 1 ‘Classical', a work that marries wit, elegance, and precision. This is followed by William Barton's Elements of the Earth, a powerful and evocative piece that channels the energy, spirit, and connection of the Australian landscape. The evening culminates in Dmitri Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1, a masterpiece of intensity and lyricism, showcasing Chominsky's virtuosity and expressive depth.

Momentum is building across our 2025 Southbank Series, and audiences are responding warmly to its intimacy and adventurous spirit. At Spring's Edge captures exactly what this series is about — clarity, colour, and courage — and we cannot wait to share it with Melbourne under Carlo Antonioli, featuring our own Melissa Chominsky. — Jacinta Ewers, Chief Executive Officer, Orchestra Victoria.

Carlo Antonioli has rapidly established himself with Australia's leading symphony orchestras and cutting-edge ensembles. His recent appearances include the Melbourne, Queensland, Adelaide, Tasmanian, Christchurch and Canberra Symphony Orchestras, the Australian Youth Orchestra, and the Australian National Academy of Music. A passionate advocate for new music, Antonioli has conducted numerous world premieres and collaborated with leading Australian and International Artists. In 2025 he returns to Orchestra Victoria alongside engagements with the Sydney Symphony, Adelaide Symphony, and Canberra Symphony Orchestras, and serves as Associate Conductor on the Australian Youth Orchestra's International Tour.

Melissa Chominsky, born in Sydney and a member of Orchestra Victoria, has studied in Australia and Germany and performed with many of the country's and Europe's finest orchestras. Her career highlights include performances with the Australian Chamber Orchestra, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, and international engagements with the Badische Staatkapelle, Düsseldorfer Symphoniker, and Staatstheater Stuttgart.

“This program is a journey through clarity, power, and raw emotional expression,” says Carlo Antonioli. “It's an absolute privilege to bring these works to life with the musicians of Orchestra Victoria.”