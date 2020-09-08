Open Presents the Premiere of LOVE SCREENS

The plays are directed by Anthony Shrubsall, and filmed and edited by Steve Haskett.

Open will present a streaming premiere of LOVE SCREENS, three plays including BESTIES, TREES OF NATURE and FOUR SIDES OF A TRIANGLE, all by Nicolas Ridley.

Cast: Isabella Inchbald, Alexander Jonas, Sarah Lawrie, Sophie Morris-Sheppard, Stephen Omer, Samantha Parry and Calum Wragg-Smith

Learn more at www.openealing.com/love-screens

Three short plays exploring those moments that may alter the course of love and life.

Broken moments in which to remember, reflect and reassess. To think about what is, what was and what might have been.

"Besties" - a monologue performed by Sophie Morris-Sheppard Lockdown may be over - at least for the present - but it's not as if everything is back to where it was. It isn't and probably never will be. While on her own, Claudia has discovered unexpected truths about herself and her closest friends. She's also had time to think about her relationship with Andy. Before lockdown she was sure that life had more to offer her, but now ...

"Trees of Nature" - performed by Calum Wragg-Smith and Isabella Inchbald Simon & Daisy, Daisy & Simon. A friendship that might have been more. Growing together and growing apart. Seeing things differently, seeing things clearly. Moving on, moving away and leaving so little behind: A sweet voice singing ... A lonely bed ... Twenty frozen minutes in a park ...

"Four Sides of a Triangle" - performed by Samantha Parry, Alexander Jonas, Sarah Lawrie, Stephen Omer There are two sides to most stories. Sometimes there are three. And - once in a while - there are four. They were perhaps an unlikely couple but many couples are, aren't they? Differences don't always lead to disaster. Although sometimes...

Performance Length: Approximately 65 minutes

