Old Red Lion Theatre To Reopen With World Premiere Of SAVING BRITNEY

Fake Escape in association with The Old Red Lion Theatre present SAVING BRITNEY, by David Shopland with Shereen Roushbaiani. Running 7.30pm | 18th May - 5th June 2021 (Not Sundays/Mondays)| Old Red Lion Theatre.

Inspired by the #FreeBritney movement and the powerful New York Times documentary, Saving Britney is a hilarious and heartbreaking look at celebrity obsession, sexuality and growing up in the early noughties; featuring more nostalgia than you can shake a Tamagochi at!

She was on national TV by the time she was seven. She was an international superstar by sixteen. But now she is in trouble and the only person that can save the princess of pop might just be millennial Britney Spears superfan Jean from Gloucestershire...

Over the course of an hour we see the iconic star from Jean's perspective; why Britney influenced her life and how the connections shared between them eventually lead Jean to an unbelievable moment of self-discovery.

Devised collaboratively by award-winning performer Shereen Roushbaiani (BBC's Doctors, Pride and Prejudice The Panto, Mummylogues) and internationally recognised writer/director David Shopland (A Dream Of Dying, Into Thin Air, The Little Mermaid), This marks the world premiere of the full production of Saving Britney after Saving Britney: Prologue was streamed digitally via the Old Red Lion Theatre in April 2021.

Since its formation in 2013, Fake Escape has been committed to spearheading exciting new artistic projects that not only entertain and engage audiences, but open a dialogue with a new generation of theatregoers and theatre-makers alike.

Roushbaiani clearly identifies with the subject, and that comes across in her energetic and passionate performance Theatre Weekly on Saving Britney: Prologue.