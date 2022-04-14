OVO Announces Award for Artistic Director Adam Nichols

OVO has announced that Adam Nichols, Artistic Director and founder, has been included on the 2022 SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR INDEX. The Social Enterpreneur Index celebrates individuals who are doing business in a purpose driven way.

OVO is the St Albans based theatre production company which has created nearly 100 bold, imaginative and surprising versions of classic plays and stories at The Maltings Theatre and Roman Theatre over the past 20 years.

Says Adam: "I'm absolutely delighted to be included on this year's Social Entrepreneur Index 2022. "I was inspired to start OVO to create high-quality theatre that entertains and engages the widest possible audience, especially those who see the theatre as not for them. Whilst it's been a rollercoaster two years, we've been able to grow to reach more people than ever with our focus on providing a wide choice of entertainment with universal appeal and employing more talented performers and creatives from the local area.

"Being named on the Social Entrepreneur Index reflects the tremendous team effort in making OVO's productions work for audiences live, online, indoors and outdoors and it's a massive tribute to all our performers, our creative teams, our volunteers and everyone else involved with the company.



Thank you UMi for this much appreciated award."