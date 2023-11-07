OUR CROYDEN Tells Stories Of The Community Through Exhibitions And Workshops Led By Talawa Theatre Company

Running Saturday 11th November – Thursday 14th December 2023.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera Photo 1 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera, Sia, and More!
Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre Photo 2 Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month Photo 3 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month
ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year Photo 4 ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year

OUR CROYDEN Tells Stories Of The Community Through Exhibitions And Workshops Led By Talawa Theatre Company

Talawa Theatre Company is leading Our Croydon, a series of exhibitions and workshops that highlight the stories of historical and contemporary figures of African and Caribbean heritage from Croydon.  Talks, workshops and exhibitions will take place across the Borough, amplifying these stories and bringing them to life for all to enjoy. 

Our Croydon, part of This is Croydon, the Mayor of London's London Borough of Culture 2023, reflects on how people make a place, exploring different experiences and ideas of community and story making across generations.  Artists and members of the community have worked together to show what shared heritage and personal legacy means to them. 

Exhibitions will be held at Croydon Clocktower Atrium Galleries, Stanley Arts, Talawa HQ at Fairfield Halls, and Turf Projects.  The exhibitions will include a new photography and text installation by actor, poet and artist Jeremiah Brown; an audio installation by composer and sound designer felix taylor; and a film made in collaboration with elders from Croydon's Caribbean community, made by poet-activist, drama therapist and performer Nina Mdwaba. 

Introducing Our Croydon will take place at Croydon Clocktower, 11th – 24th November; there will be photos of the elders who collaborated on Our Croydon, as well as introductions to the other exhibitions that make up the project. From 16th November – 1st December (Thursdays and Fridays only), Nina Mdwaba's new film Legacy, will be screened at Talawa Studios at Fairfield Halls. Created with Croydon elders, Legacy collects community stories and examines the ideas of legacy.  Jeremiah Brown's photography installation I consent for you too will be at Stanley Arts from 18th November – 14th December, featuring photography and new poetry by the artist.  felix taylor's audio installation three + a silence for Croydon will be at Turf Projects from 25th November – 14th December, inspired by the artist's field recordings, his work with the elders, and his appreciation for the works of famed Croydon composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. 

The workshops, talks and events include a Ways of Listening and Score Making Workshop at Turf Projects and hosted by felix taylor, where participants will have the chance to learn, create and even perform their own score.  A Talk and Theatre Workshop, How to Start?, at Talawa Studios will be led by Rachael Nanyonjo, the co-creator and director of Talawa's recent major production Recognition, which highlighted the story of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.  Talawa Studios will host a special screening and conversation with filmmaker Nina Mdwaba of her film Legacy. 

Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries said, Diversity is our city's greatest strength and it is wonderful to see Croydon celebrate communities of African and Caribbean heritage though ‘Our Croydon'. It will offer visitors and locals an insight into Croydon's rich past, and show how the Mayor's London Borough of Culture is bringing people together as we build a better London for everyone.

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon, added, This is Croydon is a year when we showcase our residents' stories to the national stage. Our Croydon led by the UK's leading black theatre company Talawa Theatre follows the successful Caribbean Influencers, now on display at the National Portrait Gallery. This new exhibition and workshops that explore the stories of historical and contemporary figures of African and Caribbean heritage from Croydon. I am very pleased to see the collaboration of our arts organisations in creating this exhibition including Talawa Theatre, Museum of Croydon, Stanley Arts and Turf Projects.

Our Croydon is a project by Talawa Theatre Company, in partnership with Museum of Croydon and Stanley Arts, as part of London Borough of Culture.  Our Croydon has been co-curated and co-produced by Dr Cecilia Wee and Lehni Lamide Davies, with assistant curator and assistant producer Amina Jama.  Our Croydon is part of This Is Croydon, London Borough of Culture 2023, and has received the generous support of Arts Council England and National Lottery Heritage Fund. 




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
The Belgrade Theatre Covevntry Reveals Further Details For Upcoming Spring Programming Photo
The Belgrade Theatre Covevntry Reveals Further Details For Upcoming Spring Programming

Details have been announced for the new shows that are on sale now for Spring 2024 at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry, including Swim Aunty Swim! and The Glass Menagerie. Learn more about the lineup here!

2
Reimagined OLIVER TWIST Comes to Tobacco Factory Theatres Next Month Photo
Reimagined OLIVER TWIST Comes to Tobacco Factory Theatres Next Month

In her first production as Artistic Director of Tobacco Factory Theatres, Heidi Vaughan directs a reimagining of Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist in a brand-new adaptation by Olivier Award-winning Bristol playwright Adam Peck and original music by Seamas Carey.

3
The Warm Hub Returns to the Royal Shakespeare Companys The Other Place Photo
The Warm Hub Returns to the Royal Shakespeare Company's The Other Place

Susie's Café Bar will reopen, and the Warm Hub will return at The Other Place in Stratford-upon-Avon.  

4
Submissions Now Open For MTFestUK 2024 Photo
Submissions Now Open For MTFestUK 2024

The Other Palace and The Turbine Theatre have announced that submissions are now open for MTFestUK 2024 which will be showcasing eight new British musicals over a two-week period from 30 January – 11 February 2024 across The Other Palace Studio and The Turbine Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester Video
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Video
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
The Nutcracker in UK Regional The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
A Woman On Fire in UK Regional A Woman On Fire
Baron's Court Theatre (11/07-11/11)
Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter in UK Regional Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter
Richmond Theatre (2/29-3/02)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/10-2/10)
The Kite Runner in UK Regional The Kite Runner
Richmond Theatre (3/12-3/16)
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
The Barnfield Theatre (11/17-11/17)
Eating Myself in UK Regional Eating Myself
Northern Stage (9/23-9/23)
I, Daniel Blake in UK Regional I, Daniel Blake
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/11)
Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly in UK Regional Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly
Richmond Theatre (5/18-5/18)
In Clay in UK Regional In Clay
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (3/13-4/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You