OUR CROYDEN Tells Stories Of The Community Through Exhibitions And Workshops Led By Talawa Theatre Company

Talawa Theatre Company is leading Our Croydon, a series of exhibitions and workshops that highlight the stories of historical and contemporary figures of African and Caribbean heritage from Croydon. Talks, workshops and exhibitions will take place across the Borough, amplifying these stories and bringing them to life for all to enjoy.

Our Croydon, part of This is Croydon, the Mayor of London's London Borough of Culture 2023, reflects on how people make a place, exploring different experiences and ideas of community and story making across generations. Artists and members of the community have worked together to show what shared heritage and personal legacy means to them.

Exhibitions will be held at Croydon Clocktower Atrium Galleries, Stanley Arts, Talawa HQ at Fairfield Halls, and Turf Projects. The exhibitions will include a new photography and text installation by actor, poet and artist Jeremiah Brown; an audio installation by composer and sound designer felix taylor; and a film made in collaboration with elders from Croydon's Caribbean community, made by poet-activist, drama therapist and performer Nina Mdwaba.

Introducing Our Croydon will take place at Croydon Clocktower, 11th – 24th November; there will be photos of the elders who collaborated on Our Croydon, as well as introductions to the other exhibitions that make up the project. From 16th November – 1st December (Thursdays and Fridays only), Nina Mdwaba's new film Legacy, will be screened at Talawa Studios at Fairfield Halls. Created with Croydon elders, Legacy collects community stories and examines the ideas of legacy. Jeremiah Brown's photography installation I consent for you too will be at Stanley Arts from 18th November – 14th December, featuring photography and new poetry by the artist. felix taylor's audio installation three + a silence for Croydon will be at Turf Projects from 25th November – 14th December, inspired by the artist's field recordings, his work with the elders, and his appreciation for the works of famed Croydon composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.

The workshops, talks and events include a Ways of Listening and Score Making Workshop at Turf Projects and hosted by felix taylor, where participants will have the chance to learn, create and even perform their own score. A Talk and Theatre Workshop, How to Start?, at Talawa Studios will be led by Rachael Nanyonjo, the co-creator and director of Talawa's recent major production Recognition, which highlighted the story of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Talawa Studios will host a special screening and conversation with filmmaker Nina Mdwaba of her film Legacy.

Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries said, Diversity is our city's greatest strength and it is wonderful to see Croydon celebrate communities of African and Caribbean heritage though ‘Our Croydon'. It will offer visitors and locals an insight into Croydon's rich past, and show how the Mayor's London Borough of Culture is bringing people together as we build a better London for everyone.

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon, added, This is Croydon is a year when we showcase our residents' stories to the national stage. Our Croydon led by the UK's leading black theatre company Talawa Theatre follows the successful Caribbean Influencers, now on display at the National Portrait Gallery. This new exhibition and workshops that explore the stories of historical and contemporary figures of African and Caribbean heritage from Croydon. I am very pleased to see the collaboration of our arts organisations in creating this exhibition including Talawa Theatre, Museum of Croydon, Stanley Arts and Turf Projects.

Our Croydon is a project by Talawa Theatre Company, in partnership with Museum of Croydon and Stanley Arts, as part of London Borough of Culture. Our Croydon has been co-curated and co-produced by Dr Cecilia Wee and Lehni Lamide Davies, with assistant curator and assistant producer Amina Jama. Our Croydon is part of This Is Croydon, London Borough of Culture 2023, and has received the generous support of Arts Council England and National Lottery Heritage Fund.