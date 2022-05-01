ORDINARY DAYS Revival Returns to London's Cockpit Theatre

London welcomes the return of 'Ordinary Days' (Music & Lyrics by Adam Gwon) to The Cockpit Theatre from the 13th-15th May 2022! Starring West End leading man Noah Thomas to play 'Warren' (Jamie - Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Jonathan Carlton (Pippin/Kinky Boots) to play 'Jason', Laura Dawn Pyatt (BBC/Bat Out Of Hell) to play 'Claire', Hannah Turner (TV: The Chelsea Cowboy) to play 'Deb', alongside f/m alternates Sarah Drake & Dean Makowski Clayton (Elegies for Punks, Angels & Raging Queens).

This exciting Off-West End revival is Directed by Julie Atherton, who originated the role of Claire in the original London Production at Trafalgar Studios. Working alongside Atherton is Musical Director and Offies Award Winner Ben Levy (Best Musical Direction for Godspell/ BBC - White Handkerchief), casting by Benjamin Dywer at Blue Elephant Casting, lighting design by Domino Mannheim, sound design by Nim Green, set design by Bob Sterrett and produced by Scatter Productions. The musical is completely sung through, consisting of 21 songs to transport you for an hour of storytelling at its finest.

Set after the events of 9/11, Ordinary Days encapsulates the breadth & life of New York City in all its art forms; following the path of 4 new yorker's as they search for fulfillment, acceptance, happiness and escapism. When optimistic Warren finds Deb's notes for her grad thesis, they unknowingly kickstart a chain of events that not only change their lives, but the lives of fellow New Yorkers Jason & Claire forever.

Ordinary Days is a musical like no other, with complex interconnected songs and a thrilling tale that makes the ordinary lives of us all feel more and more extraordinary by the end of the show.

"This show holds a special place in my heart after working on the original London production so revisiting as Director is a real privilege. It's beautifully poignant and at times really funny. Adam Gwon's music has a way of sneaking up on you and tugging at your heart strings." Julie Atherton tells us ahead of rehearsals. Book Your Tickets Now for Ordinary Day's limited run at The Cockpit Theatre: https://www.thecockpit.org.uk/show/ordinary_days

Running Time: 1hr 20mins

Performances: - Friday 13th May 8:00pm

Saturday 14th May 2:30pm & 8:00pm

Sunday 15th May 7:00pm

Venue: The Cockpit Theatre (Gateforth Street)

Tickets: £20.00 Full Price | £18.50 Concessions

https://www.thecockpit.org.uk/show/ordinary_days