OPERATION OUCH! Returns to London for Christmas 2025

TV’s favourite doctors return to London this December with a brand new show, OPERATION OUCH: Quest for the Jurassic Fart!, which will play a strictly limited season at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall from 22 December 2025 to 2 January 2026.

Following four sell-out Australian tours and two smash hit seasons in London’s West End, Dr Chris and Dr Xand are back with the epic "Quest for the Jurassic Fart!”. Join the twins on a dino-mite adventure to unearth the most dangerous, most powerful, most important fart in history—the Jurassic Fart!

This roarsome show, live on stage, will be packed with new crazy experiments that will take you back to the age of the dinosaurs, as the doctors explore the fascinating world of science like never before. It’ll make you laugh and gross you out all at the same time!

Dr Chris and Dr Xand van Tulleken are Oxford University-trained doctors, who still work in medicine. Dr Chris is an infectious diseases doctor at University College London Hospital, as well as being one of the BBC’s leading science presenters and a New York Times bestselling author. Dr Xand’s main interest and expertise lies in public health medicine, humanitarian aid and anthropology and he is the resident doctor on BBC1’s Morning Live, as well as being a presenter on many flagship health and science programmes.

As well as 13 seasons of CBBC’s BAFTA-winning Operation Ouch!, Chris and Xand have presented an incredible variety of television specials and podcasts, including their current podcast, What’s Up Docs?, available on BBC Sounds.

OPERATION OUCH: Quest for the Jurassic Fart! is written by Xand van Tulleken, directed by Peter Adams and designed by Richard Dinnen. It is presented by Andrew Kay and Margot Teele for Andrew Kay & Associates.

