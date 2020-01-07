ONE NIGHT IN DUBLIN Will Embark on UK Tour Featuring The Wild Murphys

After a hugely successful 2019 UK Tour, ONE NIGHT IN DUBLIN heads back out on the road in 2020, opening at the Darlington Hippodrome on 22 January. The multi-award-winning Irish band The Wild Murphys will once again be setting up their acclaimed Murphy's Pub at theatres around the country, guaranteeing one glorious night of high-energy Irish Music and more than a little bit of Irish Craic.

The Wild Murphys features the very best traditional Irish musicians playing a thrilling mix of traditional and contemporary tunes guaranteed to have the audience's hands clapping and toes tapping all night long.

The seven-piece live band is headed by lead singer Middi Murphy armed with blarney, banter and an accordion, alongside Trevor Brewis (Jimmy Nail) on drums, Tony Davis (Prelude) on keys and the BBC award-winning fiddle player Sophy Ball on fiddle.

In their own inimitable style, The Wild Murphys celebrate Irish classics with tracks including: Galway Girl, Tell Me Ma, Dirty Old Town, The Irish Rover, Brown Eyed Girl, Seven Drunken Nights, Sally MacLennane, When You Were Sweet Sixteen, Whiskey in the Jar, Wild Rover and Molly Malone, to name just a few.

Let ONE NIGHT IN DUBLIN come to you - kick back in Murphy's Pub, sing along and imagine yourself back in Temple Bar as Middi and his band entertain you all night long - "Ah, go on, go on, go on!"

Watch the trailer below:

Tour Dates

January 22: Darlington Hippodrome

February 1: The Stag Theatre, Sevenoaks

February 2: Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough

February 8: King Georges Hall, Blackburn

February 13: Haymarket Theatre

February 14: Muni Theatre, Colne

February 15: The Edge, Riveredge, Wigan

February 16: The Lyceum, Crewe

March 4: Churchill Theatre, Bromley

March 6: The Palace Theatre, Redditch

March 7: Fishermen's Hall, Buckie

March 11: Oakengates Theatre, Telford

March 12: Redgrave Theatre, Bristol

March 14: Theatre Royal, Wakefield

March 15: The Plaza, Stockport

March 16: Wyvern Theatre, Swindon

March 17: Swan Theatre, High Wycombe

March 18: Princes Hall, Aldershot

March 19: Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe

March 20: The Venue, Uffculme

April 4: Coronation Hall, Ulverston

April 5: Carnegie Theatre, Workington

April 17: Forest Arts Centre, Walsall

April 18: Woodville Halls, Gravesend

April 25: The Brindley, Runcorn

April 26: The Swan Theatre, Worcester

May 15: The Pavilion, Glasgow

May 26: The Lighthouse, Kettering

May 31: Princess Theatre, Hunstanton

June 5: Albert Halls, Bolton

June 6: The Lights, Andover

June 11: Oxted Barn Theatre, Oxted

June 18: Forum Theatre, Billingham

July 15 & 16: Theatre Royal, Dumfries

July 17: Gaiety Theatre, Ayr

July 23: Grove Theatre, Dunstable





