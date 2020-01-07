ONE NIGHT IN DUBLIN Will Embark on UK Tour Featuring The Wild Murphys
After a hugely successful 2019 UK Tour, ONE NIGHT IN DUBLIN heads back out on the road in 2020, opening at the Darlington Hippodrome on 22 January. The multi-award-winning Irish band The Wild Murphys will once again be setting up their acclaimed Murphy's Pub at theatres around the country, guaranteeing one glorious night of high-energy Irish Music and more than a little bit of Irish Craic.
The Wild Murphys features the very best traditional Irish musicians playing a thrilling mix of traditional and contemporary tunes guaranteed to have the audience's hands clapping and toes tapping all night long.
The seven-piece live band is headed by lead singer Middi Murphy armed with blarney, banter and an accordion, alongside Trevor Brewis (Jimmy Nail) on drums, Tony Davis (Prelude) on keys and the BBC award-winning fiddle player Sophy Ball on fiddle.
In their own inimitable style, The Wild Murphys celebrate Irish classics with tracks including: Galway Girl, Tell Me Ma, Dirty Old Town, The Irish Rover, Brown Eyed Girl, Seven Drunken Nights, Sally MacLennane, When You Were Sweet Sixteen, Whiskey in the Jar, Wild Rover and Molly Malone, to name just a few.
Let ONE NIGHT IN DUBLIN come to you - kick back in Murphy's Pub, sing along and imagine yourself back in Temple Bar as Middi and his band entertain you all night long - "Ah, go on, go on, go on!"
Watch the trailer below:
Tour Dates
January 22: Darlington Hippodrome
February 1: The Stag Theatre, Sevenoaks
February 2: Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough
February 8: King Georges Hall, Blackburn
February 13: Haymarket Theatre
February 14: Muni Theatre, Colne
February 15: The Edge, Riveredge, Wigan
February 16: The Lyceum, Crewe
March 4: Churchill Theatre, Bromley
March 6: The Palace Theatre, Redditch
March 7: Fishermen's Hall, Buckie
March 11: Oakengates Theatre, Telford
March 12: Redgrave Theatre, Bristol
March 14: Theatre Royal, Wakefield
March 15: The Plaza, Stockport
March 16: Wyvern Theatre, Swindon
March 17: Swan Theatre, High Wycombe
March 18: Princes Hall, Aldershot
March 19: Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe
March 20: The Venue, Uffculme
April 4: Coronation Hall, Ulverston
April 5: Carnegie Theatre, Workington
April 17: Forest Arts Centre, Walsall
April 18: Woodville Halls, Gravesend
April 25: The Brindley, Runcorn
April 26: The Swan Theatre, Worcester
May 15: The Pavilion, Glasgow
May 26: The Lighthouse, Kettering
May 31: Princess Theatre, Hunstanton
June 5: Albert Halls, Bolton
June 6: The Lights, Andover
June 11: Oxted Barn Theatre, Oxted
June 18: Forum Theatre, Billingham
July 15 & 16: Theatre Royal, Dumfries
July 17: Gaiety Theatre, Ayr
July 23: Grove Theatre, Dunstable