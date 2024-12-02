ONE DAY WHEN WE WERE YOUNG Comes to the Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From the Tony Award-nominated writer of Constellations and BBC/Netflix drama Wanderlust, Nick Payne’s timeless play One Day When We Were Young is returning to the stage over a decade since it was first performed. Nick Payne’s drama is set across three different points in a couple’s relationship at three moments in time, from the middle of World War II to the 1960s to the turn of the millennium, and paints a moving picture of an aging relationship set against an ever-changing social landscape. Named after the couple’s favourite song, One Day When We Were Young delves into the fragility of love and tests the limits of a relationship. The new production has a refreshed script and will be revived for Park Theatre by the Artistic Director of Greenwich Theatre James Haddrell.

In 1942, as the bombs begin to fall, Leonard and Violet find themselves in a hotel in Bath, embarking on their first night together and desperately hoping it won’t be their last. It’s the eve of Leonard’s departure for the Front and everything seems to be falling apart for the young couple, but despite their fears the world keeps turning, time keeps moving on, and over a period of sixty years the invisible bond between two people is stretched to its limit.

Director James Haddrell said “Nick Payne’s play is a beautiful, heartfelt story of the fragility of human relationships in a world that never stops turning, and I’m delighted that Nick is refreshing the script just for us. It’s a brilliant play that deserves another outing, and I’m excited to be bringing it to the Park90 space. At Greenwich Theatre over the past decade we have rebuilt our reputation as one of London’s most important producing houses, but part of being a good producer is recognizing which venue best suits which play. The intimacy of Park90 is ideal for this delicate tale, so I am looking forward to welcoming audiences to see the show is such a perfect space.”

Greenwich Theatre is one of London’s foremost Off-West End theatres, working on a local, national and international stage. From presenting a year-round programme of established and emerging theatre in the Royal borough of Greenwich, to supporting artists in taking their work around the world, the development of new work is always at the heart of what they do.

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In eleven years, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers (including Rose starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, 14 national tours, seven Olivier Award nominations, has won multiple OffWestEnd Offie Awards and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage.

