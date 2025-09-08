OFF MENU Adds final Extra Date to Royal Albert Hall Shows in March 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



​Due to demand and rapid ticket sales, comedians and podcast hosts Ed Gamble and James Acaster will present announce one final extra date for their 2026 live run, Off Menu Live: The Tasting Menus. The newly added show will take place on Monday 16th March 2026 at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, following five sold-out performances - making this the venue's biggest-ever podcast run.

Pre-sale tickets for the new date will be available from 10am on Wednesday 10th September, with general sale starting on Friday 12th September. Tickets can be purchased at royalalberthall.com and seetickets.com.

Fans can also catch up on the latest Off Menu episodes - which are now for the first time ever available in full video format on the official Off Menu YouTube channel (@OffMenuPodcast). Recent guests include Jeff Goldblum, Will Sharpe, Marian Keyes, Dermot O'Leary, David Tennant, Stephen Graham - their special 300th episode was hosted by AJ Odudu.

Following a sold-out UK & Ireland tour in 2023 and a successful run at the London Palladium earlier this year, Ed and James are set to take over London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall in March 2026. Off Menu Live: The Tasting Menus will see a different returning guest each night, served a surprise set of dream dishes. Fan favourites from the podcast's back catalogue are invited back to the Dream Restaurant - but this time, they won't know what's on the menu.

Since its launch in December 2018, Off Menu has become one of the UK's most popular podcasts, consistently topping the charts and amassing over 210 million downloads. Now it's time to serve a meal that's fit for a king at the Royal Albert Hall.

Ed Gamble said: “I'm really excited about doing the Royal Albert Hall again but Benito is worried people won't come to this one so I have to say something that makes people come.”

James Acaster said: “If you don't come, we will cry.”

In 2019 and 2020, Off Menu was nominated for Best Comedy Podcast at the British Podcast Awards and in 2021 and 2022 was nominated for Best Comedy Podcast at the National Comedy Awards. Over the last six years Ed and James have had some of the biggest stars of stage and screen join them in the Dream Restaurant, from Hollywood royalty like Robert De Niro, Florence Pugh and Paul Rudd, to national treasures including Kathy Burke, Sir Lenny Henry and Bob Mortimer.