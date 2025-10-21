Nottingham Playhouse Reveals Cast and Creative Team for THE LITTLE MERMAID

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nottingham Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for its festive production of THE LITTLE MERMAID, a new adaptation of the beloved story created especially for children aged 3 to 8. Written by Rob Gathercole and Joe Venable, and directed by Alessandra Davison, the production will run December 4, 2025–January 3, 2026 in the Neville Studio before touring to schools and community venues in January 2026.

Making her professional stage debut as Marina the Mermaid is Nottingham-born actor Hannah Breedon, a graduate of Fourth Monkey Drama School. She will be joined by Ollie West (Rouge, The Old Joint Stock; The Dazzle, Menagerie Theatre), who takes on multiple roles, including Marina’s Best Friend, Sullivan the Turtle.

The creative team includes Designer Emma Howson, Lighting Designer and Video Programmer Sam Osborne, Creative Captions Designer Matt Powell, Creative Captions Consultant Emily Howlett, and Costume Supervisor Ella Barraclough.

Director Alessandra Davison said, “We’re thrilled to be bringing this new version of THE LITTLE MERMAID to life. Hannah and Ollie bring such energy and humor to the story, and Emma’s set design will create a truly magical underwater world. We’re also excited to integrate creative captioning to make this story fun and accessible for as many young people as possible.”

Artistic Director Adam Penford added, “Nottingham Playhouse has a long history of creating theatre for young audiences. For many, it’s their first experience of live performance, which sparks imagination and helps them understand the world around them. This new LITTLE MERMAID will be full of fun, music, and wonder.”

With music, puppetry, and plenty of opportunities for audience participation, THE LITTLE MERMAID offers an engaging and accessible introduction to live theatre. The production will also include relaxed, captioned, and BSL-interpreted performances throughout its run.