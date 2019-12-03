Northern Stage Will Takeover At VAULT Festival 2020

It was announced today that Northern Stage will showcase four North East companies in their first ever VAULT Festival Takeover next year. The Newcastle based theatre has chosen four companies representing a diverse range of up and coming talent from the region to showcase at London's biggest, boldest and wildest arts and entertainment festival:

Bonnie and the Bonnettes And She Part gig, part their mums' living rooms, the trio delves into motherhood, womanhood and femininity through conversations with their mums. The company describe their work as 'loud, fun, and unapologetic'.

Circ Motif The Art of Cuddling and Other Things... Combining contemporary circus theatre with engaging narratives, Circ Motif's latest show explores human touch, connection, loneliness and isolation.

Melody Sproates *Gender Not Included An honest, energetic and humorous performance about trying to navigate a trans/non-binary experience in a world that doesn't fully understand it, when you're also trying to figure it out yourself.

Your Aunt Fanny Minge Unhinged A celebration of all things fabulous, ridiculous and thoroughly inappropriate from all female-comedy sketch group, Your Aunt Fanny.

Annie McCourt, Associate Producer at Northern Stage said, "We're really excited to be taking four shows made in the North East to VAULT Festival 2020 for the first ever Northern Stage NORTH Takeover. We've selected companies from our NORTH company development programme that we think represent the intelligent, innovative and stimulating work being made by artists here in the North East; it is testament to quality of their work that VAULT are invested in showcasing them. We are proud to present our NORTH companies at VAULT Festival and look forward to showing London audiences what Newcastle has to offer."

VAULT Festival hosts hundreds of events each year; reaching across theatre, comedy, cabaret, immersive experiences, late night parties, pop-up venues, and more. Now in its eighth year, VAULT Festival returns in 2020 from 28 January to 22 March with a broad and diverse programme of more than 400 shows in venues throughout Waterloo. VAULT Festival Directors Mat Burtcher and Andy George commented, "We're delighted to be partnering with Northern Stage to bring four outstanding shows from the North East to the festival this year. Northern Stage are champions of presenting bold work and investing in the artists of the future; we're over the moon to be collaborating with them and the artists."

Hannah Thompson from Circ Motif who are bringing their show The Art of Cuddling and Other Things... to VAULT Festival said, "When we made this show we wanted to showcase the incredible talent we host here in the North East of England and to spread a message of connection. We had no idea how incredible the response would be not only from our region but nationally too! With the help of Northern Stage, we can celebrate our local artists at London's biggest arts and entertainment festival, enabling us to present our work in which we feel has an all-inclusive message for humanity. Without this opportunity, we would never have been able to continue to tell our story, spread our message and showcase our brand new work straight out of the North East."

Northern Stage celebrates 50 years in 2020 and supporting and developing talent in the region continues to be a company priority, including the return of NORTH Festival in June 2020. NORTH Festival is for artists, theatre-makers and producers, both early-career and more established. Led by artists and industry professionals from across the performing arts sector and beyond - the 2019 line up included speakers from The National Theatre, the Royal Shakespeare Company, Battersea Arts Centre, Audible and the British Film Institute - NORTH Festival is a jam-packed week of industry focused talks, practical workshops and professional development sessions, all pay what you feel.

Tickets go on sale today at www.vaultfestival.com.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You