Northern Ballet's HANSEL & GRETEL Will Embark on UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Northern Ballet’s heart-warming new ballet for children Hansel & Gretel will be touring to theatres across the UK in spring 2025.

The production will première at Northern Ballet’s own Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre in Leeds from 15-22 February before embarking on an extensive UK tour, travelling to Hull, Oxford, Berwick, Edinburgh, Middlesbrough, Goole, Barrow, Doncaster, Harrogate, Durham, Mansfield, Corby, Bridlington, Huddersfield, Buxton, London and Crewe.

In an environmental reimagining of the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale, Hansel and Gretel take a trip into the forest, unaware of the damage they leave behind. When they get lost, the siblings meet a host of spirited friends who teach them how we can all better look after the planet - and have some fun along the way!

The 40-minute ballet is designed for children aged three and above and their families to experience live dance, music and theatre together. It is the latest in Northern Ballet’s extensive repertoire of award-winning ballets for children, which have been touring around the UK for over a decade, including Tortoise & the Hare which concluded its tour in May. Their other ballets include the hugely successful Three Little Pigs, Elves & the Shoemaker, Ugly Duckling and Goldilocks & the Three Bears, some having been shown in cinemas across the UK and all of which were adapted for TV by CBeebies.

To coincide with the ballet’s environmental message, most of the sets and costumes will be sustainably created with recycled materials. Northern Ballet’s highly skilled technical team have been working hard to source appropriate materials, such as collecting cans and bottles as materials for a character’s costume. This means the Company can reduce their own carbon footprint whilst encouraging others to do the same.

Many venues include a relaxed performance which, whilst open to anyone, aims to reduce anxiety around theatre visits, particularly for people with sensory or communication difficulties, or a learning disability. Northern Ballet will also be offering audio-described performances at their own Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre in Leeds, with other venues due to go on sale with audio description soon.

Hansel & Gretel will be choreographed by Northern Ballet Company Dancers George Liang and Harris Beattie. The two have starred in various named roles in many of Northern Ballet’s recent productions and have choreographed for the Company previously in Northern Ballet’s Sketches, a programme that showcases new choreographic talent. The ballet will be performed to live music which will be composed by Colin Scott, Northern Ballet’s Company Pianist. Designing sets and costumes is Ali Allen.

Some venues are on sale now, with more going on sale soon. For more information and details on how to book, please visit northernballet.com/hansel-and-gretel

Comments