Northcott And Le Navet Bete Present JACK AND THE BEANSTALK For Christmas 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the runaway success of Dick Whittington and Cinderella, the panto dream team that is Exeter Northcott and Le Navet Bete take on the most enormous story of them all: Jack and the Beanstalk.

Down on their Devon farm live Dame Trott, Daisy the Cow, Jack, and his sister Jill, all working hard and dreaming of pots of gold in the sky. But when they are sold some Magic Beans by a strange and mysterious bean seller, their lives become decidedly less earthbound! Will the evil Fleshcreep cause havoc? Will Jack and Jill find true happiness? Will Dame Trott manage to climb the beanstalk in nine-inch heels?

There's only one way to find out. Oh yes there is!

Jack and the Beanstalk will be directed and co-written by Martin Berry, Exeter Northcott’s Creative Director and Joint Chief Executive, who says: ‘We’re busy brewing up our most brilliant and bonkers pantomime yet, made by and for our local community. Last year, over 23,000 people saw Cinderella, and to my mind, there's no greater privilege for us at Exeter Northcott than the chance to create magic and memories that families will cherish for many years to come.’

Le Navet Bete’s Nick Bunt, Al Dunn, and Matt Freeman said, "We are delighted to be teaming up with Exeter Northcott for the fourth(!) time to create a brand-new modern panto. As with all of Le Navet Bete’s work, we will champion collaboration with the Northcott's creative team and all of the brilliant people behind the scenes to make something truly memorable – a version of Jack and the Beanstalk that celebrates Exeter and the beautiful South West!"

Jack and the Beanstalk will run for over 50 performances from Thu 27 Nov, with an extra-special Panto Pandemonium on its final performance on Sun 4 Jan 2026. After selling out in a flash last year, there will be four No Kids Allowed performances for adults looking for extra naughtiness, while exclusive schools performances will welcome children aged 5+. Audio-described, BSL-interpreted, captioned, and relaxed performances are also available.

Tickets start from £19.50, including a £2 concession for children under 16. Thanks to the kind sponsorship of Bernaville Nurseries, a 20% off early-bird discount will be available to local residents until Sun 1 Jun for selected performances, with code ‘BernaVille’.

Tony Jackson, Bernaville Nurseries partner, says: ‘Bernaville Nurseries are thrilled to sponsor the beloved Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at the Exeter Northcott Theatre this year. This timeless tale of adventure and magic beans resonates deeply with our commitment to nurturing growth and bringing communities together. We are excited to support an event that promises to enchant audiences of all ages and to celebrate the spirit of the festive season together.’

Exeter Northcott will be gifting hundreds of free tickets to local families who wouldn’t otherwise be able to attend through their annual Pay It Forward scheme, in partnership with a number of South West charities. Audience members will be invited to support the fund when they book their tickets.

The Pay It Forward fund will also be supported by the Quay Climbing Centre, who operate Clip ‘n Climb and Boulder Exe, and who will be collaborating with the theatre on some Jack and the Beanstalk themed climbing fun. Full details on the partnership are yet to be announced.

Jack and the Beanstalk tickets are available now on week-long pre-sale for Exeter Northcott members, who will also get a 20% discount. Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Thu 24 Apr. Find out more on exeternorthcott.co.uk.

Comments