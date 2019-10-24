Nicola Wren Brings SUPERSTAR to The Southwark Playhouse

Nicola Wren knew from very early on that if she wanted her four siblings' approval then she would need to impress them, so she set out to become a superstar.

But what happens when one of her siblings genuinely does become a superstar? With Chris Martin of Coldplay as her older brother, how long can she fight to stay out of his shadow? How can she prove to her siblings, the world and, eventually, herself, that she is enough in her own right?

Fresh from a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019, Superstar is the heart-warming, hilarious and honest story of Nicola's desperate attempt to stand out in a family of big characters.

This is a true story and joyful celebration of coming to terms with you are.

Nicola Wren says: "Growing up desperate for the approval of my four older siblings and constantly fighting to stay out of the shadow of my brother, Chris, I believed that becoming a superstar would solve all my problems. But with fame as my only measure of success, my sense of self-worth was disappearing. Determined to fix this, I decided to write Superstar - a play in which I could speak honestly about the, sometimes painful and often embarrassing, reasons I craved and pursued fame. I wanted to pack it full of vulnerability, fun and silliness in order to reach and relate to an audience living in a time when quick-fame is more accessible, and more damaging than ever before. After a joyful, sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe this summer, I am very excited to be bringing Superstar to The Southwark Playhouse and perform in front of a wider London audience."

Recommended age: 12+

Press Night: 8pm on Thursday 28th November 2019

See the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=48&v=gFyR6LbND_4

Website: www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/show/superstar





