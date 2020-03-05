Newly Revised GODSPELL is coming to the Ye Olde Rose and Crown Theatre in East London

A newly revised version of Stephen Schwartz' and John-Michael Tebelak's Gospel musical Godspell will open at the Ye Olde Rose and Crown Theatre in Walthamstow from July 22nd until 2nd August 2020. This fully staged production will use the revisions and re-orchestrations from the critically acclaimed 2012 Broadway Revival.

The last production of this version was presented as a one night concert performance by the British Theatre Academy starring Luke Bayer, Ramin Karimloo, Laura Baldwin and Rachel John at the Cadogan Hall last year.

Godspell, known for its incredible upbeat rock and Gospel score by Broadway legend Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Rags, Pippin and Children of Eden) and featuring such songs as 'Day by Day', 'All Good Gifts' and 'Beautiful City', was the collaborative creation of a group of Carnegie Mellon University students led by director and original writer John-Michael Tebelak in the early 1970s before becoming a critically acclaimed world phenomenon with productions on and off Broadway, in London, Canada, Australia, Mexico City and recently Brazil. The musical was released as a movie in 1973 starring Victor Garber as Jesus and David Haskell as Judas/John the Baptist. It has also enjoyed much success Off-West End with notable productions playing at the Union Theatre and, again, at the Ye Olde Rose and Crown Theatre nine years ago.

The musical, based on stories and parables from the Gospel of Matthew, follows the last week of Jesus' life prior to his crucifixion as he tries to teach a lost community of disciples the concept of trust, pure love, compassion and friendship in order to build a brighter future.

This production will be the second musical produced by CR8TRACT Theatre, a new theatre company based in South East London. Godspell will be directed and choreographed by the company's artistic director Brendan Matthew and co-choreographed by its co-founder Laura Hyde, with musical direction by Benjamin Levy, associate direction by Ashen Gupta, associate choreography by Connor Lewis, set design by Justin Williams and costume design by Amelia Brightman.

Godspell will play at the Ye Olde Rose and Crown Theatre from July 22nd until 2nd August 2020 with performances from Tuesday to Saturday at 7.30pm and Sunday matinees at 3.00pm. Tickets will be on sale from Friday 6th March 2020 and can be booked online on www.cr8tracttheatre.com.

Godspell is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. and supplied by Music Theatre International, New York.

Casting to be announced.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You