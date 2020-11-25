New Writers Announced For GASP!

Fresh New Writing celebrates the twists of life in an event called GASP! this weekend.

The Authors for GASP! at Manchester Fringe have been decided.

In curating a selection of surprising stories to present to Manchester Fringe, out of the entries received from a call out on the Young Vic Genesis site, the line up has been announced as:

Pelicans by Robert Alexander Wray

Blue Ghosts by Judit Hollos

Mother Nature Cleans Up by Lee Lawing

Untitiled Poem by Ben Nunan

On My Back by Hannah May Jessop

Olive Struts and Frets by Rex McGregor

Euphoria by Rita Anderson

Back There by Allie Costa

This diverse, engaging range work is live-streamed on Saturday 28th November 1pm, performed by an International cast including Sara Haggerty (West End), Chandni Supawala, Robert Firth, Julie Broadbent, Rebecca Phythian (pictured), Ryan Burle, Kirsty Higgins, Lisa Gabor, Laura England, Kara Cole, Judy Leonard.

The locations created by the writers include a Texan roadside, a ballet class, a deserted beach and more.

Produced by Lita Doolan, she hopes this pick and mix of short sharp stories whisks the viewer away to somewhere unexpected.

