New Play About Rugby Team Exeter Chiefs Comes to Exeter Northcott

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Exeter Northcott will continue producing drama with another world premiere to be performed in October 2025.

How did an unfashionable rugby team from Devon emerge from obscurity to become the double-winning champions of England and Europe? A story of personal sacrifice, dogged determination, fierce local pride and a collective desire to put a proud region on the sporting map... the extraordinary rise of Exeter Chiefs ranks among the classic underdog stories in modern sport. And now this epic tale is being told on stage at Exeter Northcott Theatre this October.

Exe Men is the debut play from Emmy award-winning screenwriter Ashley Pharoah, who wrote Life on Mars, Ashes to Ashes, and Around the World in 80 Days for the BBC. The play is based on the award-winning book Exe Men: The Extraordinary Rise of the Exeter Chiefs by Robert Kitson. Exeter Northcott Creative Director Martin Berry will direct a professional cast, supported by a community ensemble – local people can register to audition until 9am on Mon 19 May.

Exeter Northcott Joint Chief Executives Emma Stephenson, Kelly Johnson, and Martin Berry said: "Exe Men is the perfect play to continue our return to producing shows. We're so excited to be bringing together the Exeter Chiefs, Ashley Pharoah, and a first-rate cast and creative team, to enjoy the story of how rugby put our city on the map. It is a hugely entertaining and uplifting underdog tale full of regional pride, local heroes, personal struggles, and a lot of laughs. If you love a great night out, then this is the show for you."

Pharoah added “I had already read and loved Rob Kitson’s book Exe Men, so when I was asked to adapt it for the brilliant Exeter Northcott I was absolutely thrilled. As a rugby-mad, theatre-loving writer from the South West, it has everything — rags and riches; scrums and beers; laughter and dreams. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Exeter Rugby Club Chairman and CEO, Tony Rowe CBE said: "I never imagined the story of Exeter Chiefs would become a stage play but I think it perfectly demonstrates just how special the journey of our club has been. From the origins of my involvement with the club, to 'The Originals' and the double-winning champions — it is all integral to our story. This play is a funny and entertaining representation of the history of Exeter Chiefs and I look forward to watching it live."

Exe Men will run at the Northcott Theatre 7 – 18 October, with audio-described, BSL-interpreted, captioned, and relaxed performances available. Tickets start from £18 with a £2 concession for children under 18. Tickets are on pre-sale now for Exeter Northcott members, who can claim 20% off on up to four tickets. The pre-sale is also available to Exeter Chiefs supporters and season ticket holders, who may claim 20% up to four tickets for selected performances. The general sale will open at 10am on Thu 15 May. Find out more on exeternorthcott.co.uk or by calling 01392 72 63 63.

Comments