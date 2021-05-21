New Old Friends Add Extra Date For CRIMES CAMERA ACTION

Award-winning company New Old Friends have announced an additional date for their return to Theatre Royal Bath with Crimes, Camera, Action which will now run from 25th - 28th August.

After originally being slated for a 2020 run, Crimes, Camera, Action is premiering in Bath before a national tour in Spring 2022. Paying respectful, yet playful, homage to Humphrey Bogart, the latest creation by New Old Friends is every bit as energetic, inventive and amusing as the previous offerings in their Crimes... series of comedy thrillers.

Later this month, New Old Friends will also release their latest audio drama with Crimes On Centre Court as part of their Comedy Whodunnits For Your Ears series (new episodes weekdays 31st May - 11th June).

When a glamorous Hollywood starlet is stabbed on-set in a fatal mix-up of props, there's only one man fit for the job of solving the crime: Detective Stan Shakespeare. Award-winning company New Old Friends return once again with the latest instalment of their ever-popular Crimes... series. Inspired by the classic English writing of Agatha Christie, NoÃ«l Coward and PG Wodehouse, the madcap comedy thrillers have so far seen the company head to locations as varied as the English Riviera, Siberian railways and the banks of the Nile. This time, they're in Golden-era Hollywood bringing in the world of Raymond Chandler and Dashiell Hammett with a slippery, hilarious case ready and waiting to be solved.

When a crucial mix-up of theatrical props results in the accidental stabbing of a movie star, it sets in motion a bizarre chain of increasingly unfathomable events. Paying respectful, yet playful, homage to Humphrey Bogart, the latest creation by New Old Friends is every bit as energetic, inventive and amusing as the previous offerings in the series.

A cast of just four actors will again tackle multiple roles - sometimes within the same scene - bringing the full force of New Old Friend's talent for skillfully ramshackle comedy to the stage. After originally being slated for a 2020 run, Crimes, Camera, Action is premiering in Bath before a national tour in Spring 2022.

Learn more at www.newoldfriends.co.uk.