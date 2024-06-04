New Musical THE FABULIST Will Make its World Premiere at Charing Cross Theatre in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The hazards of love, the wonder of magic, and the mysteries of the universe collide in The Fabulist, a joyous and fast-paced feast of musical comedy.

Italy, 1929. Illusionist-extraordinaire and outlawed heretic Julian finds himself on the run from Mussolini and the Catholic church. Stumbling upon a film shoot, he dazzles screenwriter Clarice with his magical skills and easygoing charm. But how can you trust a man whose life is built on illusion? And what will happen as the regime closes in on him?

Giovanni Paisiello, one of the most famous composers of his time ((1740-1816), was famed for his bubbly, colourful and fun-filled operettas. Combining some of his most sublime music with a brand new libretto, The Fabulist is both a forgotten classic and a modern tale of romance and self-discovery.

The Fabulist, with book and lyrics by James Farwell, is based on Paisiello's opera The Imaginary Astrologer, Catherine the Great's favourite, written specially for her. Paisiello, who heavily influenced Rossini but with a lighter tone, was the favourite composer of both Catherine and Napoleon, for whom he composed Coronation music.

Cast to be announced.

Creative team includes:

Director John Walton

Musical Director & Orchestrator Bobby Goulder

Set and Costume Designer David Shields

Lighting Designer Fridthjofur Thorsteinsson

Sound Designer Andrew Johnson

Casting Director Debbie O'Brien

Producer Steven Levy for Charing Cross Theatre Productions

