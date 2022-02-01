New Musical LITTLE SAUSAGE Comes to The Other Palace Studio in March 2022

Little Sausage, a new musical, is coming to The Other Palace Studio in March 2022. Tickets are on sale now!

After three years of development - and a few national lockdowns - creative team of this brand-new musical will premiere the full hour-long version of Little Sausage in a work-in-progress showcase at The Other Palace Studio.

Directed by Annabelle Hollingdale (From Here, Spring Awakening), Little Sausage is a new verbatim musical about the nation's most controversial sausage. It uses the real words of 'real' men to explore toxic masculinity, plant-based dating, and the game-changing Gregg's vegan sausage roll.

With music and lyrics by Joshua Fowley and book Deborah Vogt, Little Sausage follows a Yorkshire lad and how his relationship with friends and family changes during his journey from cheese addict to animal activist!

With words and lyrics comprised entirely of interviews with everyone from an Australian activist to a non-vegan who grew up in farming communities in Northern England, Little Sausage uses real words and folk-pop music to explore the myth that meat equals manliness.

Performances are Friday 4th & Saturday 5th March 2022.

Tickets: https://theotherpalace.co.uk/little-sausage/#20220304