New London Date Announced For RIOT ACT This Summer

Alexis Gregory's UK summer tour for his critically acclaimed production, Riot Act, has announced two new dates for the diaries this July!

This hard-hitting but outrageously funny piece of verbatim theatre, created from Gregory's interviews with a Stonewall survivor, a radical drag artist, and an AIDS activist, will be showcased for the first time in a cabaret setting, at Piccadilly Circus' Crazy Coqs, London, and at Blackpool's Grand Theatre. Following its successful outing on the West End at the Duchess Theatre, and online reimagining in February celebrating LGBT History Month 2022, Riot Act is touring the UK until August, with live performances and screenings of the digital companion piece.

Writer and performer Alexis Gregory interviewed three members of the LGBTQ+ rights movement to form this poignant and entertaining show: Michael-Anthony Nozzi, a survivor of the Stonewall riots; Lavinia Co-op, an alternative '70s drag artist; and Paul Burston, a '90s AIDS activist. Directed by Stonewall (1995) writer Rikki Beadle-Blair MBE, Riot Act brings to life the stories of these three key players in the history of the LGBTQ+ rights movement in a breath-taking and hilarious exploration of six decades of queer history.

Riot Act, produced by Alexis Gregory and Emmerson & Ward Productions, continues its hybrid tour, concluding the in-person performances on a London cabaret stage in July before heading to online screenings of the digital piece accompanied. Summer 2022 also sees the digital adaptation return to stream.theatre and debut on American sister site, Broadway on Demand, to reach global audiences. The digital version was commissioned by and created in partnership with Hackney Empire. The tour includes workshops for young LGBTQ+ people and local LGBTQ+ community groups.

A celebration of queer activism across the decades; pulling no punches, hilarious, moving and inspiring... It's a riot.

Alexis Gregory, Creator and Performer, comments, Playing these three roles is such an honour, performing in beautiful theatres all over the country, and meeting these amazing audiences. This is thanks to the show's three 'real life' subjects; Michael-Anthony Nozzi, Lavinia Co-op and Paul Burston, who so generously shared their stories with me, enabling me in turn to share them further. The Pride 2022 tour is my first full tour of the piece since before the pandemic, and I know there are some electric evenings in store for sure.

Director Rikki Beadle-Blair MBE says, This latest leg of the Riot Act journey is the most thrilling one so far. Live shows, digital sharings, and Alexis Gregory's vibrant, hilarious, moving performance just goes from strength to iconic strength. What a joy it is to be directing such an entertaining, informative and essential show. I'm officially excited!

Rob Ward, Creative Director of Emmerson & Ward Productions, comments, Riot Act continues to go from strength to strength. Embarking on our third full national tour, we are so proud to be able to share this wonderful piece of queer theatre with people up and down the country. Alexis is an inspirational and passionate artist who has created a piece full of warmth and wit that delights audiences wherever we go. I'm sure this tour will be no different.

The Riot Act Pride 2022 tour follows successful dates at the Duchess Theatre, Arcola Theatre, Turbine Theatre and Kings Head Theatre in London, two UK tours, a mini tour in summer 2021 and the digital reimagining in February 2022.

Thursday 9th June York Theatre Royal, St Leonard's Place, York, YO1 7HD

www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

Saturday 2nd July Reconnect Regal Theatre, 24-34 North Bridge Street, Bathgate, EH48 4PS

www.reconnectregaltheatre.com

Thursday 7th July Studio, Curve Theatre, 60 Rutland Street, Leicester, LE1 1SB

www.curveonline.co.uk

Saturday 16th July Blackpool Grand Theatre, 33 Church Street, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY1 1HT https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/

Monday 25th July Crazy Coqs, 20 Sherwood Street, London, W1F 7ED https://www.brasseriezedel.com/crazy-coqs/

Monday 22nd - Sunday 28th August Sherman Theatre, Senghennydd Road, Cardiff, CF24 4YE (digital screening on website) (on sale June) www.shermantheatre.co.uk

Monday 22nd - Sunday 28th August The Lowry, The Quays, Salford, M50 3AZ

(digital screening on website) (on sale 29th April)

www.thelowry.com