New Dates Are Announced For The Return Of Agatha Christie's WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

Tickets are on sale now and casting is to be announced soon.

Apr. 15, 2021  

New dates are announced today for the return of Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall on the Southbank. As the Government Roadmap will not permit the return of full capacity audiences by the planned reopening date of 18 May, performances will now resume from 3 August 2021. The production is booking through to 20 March 2022. Tickets are on sale at www.witnesscountyhall.com. Casting is to be announced soon.

Since opening to critical acclaim in 2017 Witness for the Prosecution has captured the imagination of thousands who have been gripped by the case of Leonard Vole, accused of murder in cold blood. Director Lucy Bailey (Oleanna, Ghosts, Love From A Stranger) thrillingly places the audience in the thick of the action, as Agatha Christie's enthralling tale of justice, passion and betrayal unfolds around them.

Leonard Vole is accused of murdering a widow to inherit her wealth. The stakes are high. Will he be able to convince the jury of his innocence and escape the hangman's noose?

The twists and turns of the case are played out in a spectacular courtroom setting inside the iconic London County Hall as prosecution battles defence and witnesses take the stand to give their shocking testimonies. The production received Best Revival nominations at the 2018 Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards.

Witness for the Prosecution is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.

Website: www.witnesscountyhall.com


