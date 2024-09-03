New Company Announced For THE CHOIR OF MAN Now Entering Its Third Year At The Arts Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The producers of Olivier-nominated international stage sensation THE CHOIR OF MAN now entering its third singsational year at the Arts Theatre, have announced the new company joining the show from 17 September.

Welcome to THE JUNGLE, the best pub in the world.

Here, an (extra)ordinary cast of nine guys combine beautiful harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs with first-rate tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community.

Brimming with hits from artists such as Queen, Luther Vandross, Sia, Paul Simon, Adele, Guns & Roses, Avicii and Katy Perry to name but a few, this is a pub like no other!

An uplifting celebration of community and friendship with something for everyone - including free beer! Enjoy 90 minutes of feel-good, foot-stomping entertainment unlike anything else in the West End.

The cast members who are staying on as pub regulars are Luke Conner Hall (Bat Out of Hell – International Tour, Australia/New Zealand, Peacock Theatre, QUEENZ: The Show With Balls! – Coventry, Edinburgh Fringe, UK Tour) as ‘Romantic', Sam Pope (Bat Out of Hell – UK Tour) as ‘Joker', Rob Godfrey (Choir of Man – Sydney Opera House) as ‘Beast' and Seán Keany (Once in Concert – West End, China and Japan, The Choir of Man - Korea) continuing as a swing.

The Choir of Man alumni joining the West End Company include Tyler Orphé-Baker (Disney's The Lion King, Lyceum; The Choir of Man, West End) as ‘Pub Bore', Shane McDaid (Titanic the Musical, UK/International; The Choir of Man NCL and Chicago) as ‘Poet', Ifan Gwilym-Jones (The Choir of Man, NCL; Australia and Chicago) as ‘Maestro', Kristian Morse (The Corn is Green, National Theatre; The Choir of Man, Chicago) as ‘Barman', George Knapper (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, UK Tour and The Choir of Man NCL; Canada; Australia; Chicago; Florida and West End) as ‘Handyman' with Bradley Walwyn (We Will Rock You, Royal Caribbean; The Choir Of Man NCL and Australia) as ‘Hardman' and David Shute (Once: The Musical, Barn and The Choir of Man NCL; Chicago; Tampa; Australia; Edinburgh; Coventry) and Tom Carter-Miles (Frankenstein Illyria; The Choir of Man, NCL and West End), and Paul Deegan (The Choir of Man NCL and Chicago) as swings.

The on-stage band has Jacob Evans on drums, Jack Hartigan on guitar, Darius Luke Thompson on violin and Sam Tookey on bass.

THE CHOIR OF MAN previously played three sell-out seasons at the Sydney Opera House and multiple sold-out US and European tours. Following its last run at the Arts Theatre from October 2021 to April 2022, it received an Olivier nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, and then went on to play in Coventry as part of the City of Culture Assembly Festival season and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The show re-opened at the Arts Theatre in October 2022, and has continued to see many sold-out shows, with loyal audiences returning again and again. In 2023 the show announced partnerships with suicide prevention charity CALM (The Campaign Against Living Miserably), and Big Drop Brewing Co - the world's first brewer dedicated to alcohol-free beer – as the show's Official Alcohol-Free Beer Partner.

THE CHOIR OF MAN is created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, directed by Nic Doodson, with Daniel Harnett as associate director and resident director; monologues written by BEN NORRIS; with musical supervision, vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Jack Blume, with Lee Freeman as musical director, and Alistair Higgins as associate musical supervisor; movement direction and choreography by FREDDIE HUDDLESTON, with Adam Hilton as associate movement director; scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and associate scenic design by Verity Sadler, sound design by Sten Severson, with Liam McDermott as associate sound designer; casting by Debbie O'Brien.

The show is produced by Immersive Everywhere, Nic Doodson, Andrew Kay, Wendy & Andy Barnes, Gavin Kalin and Hunter Arnold.

