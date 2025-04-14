New 24 Hour London Venue Brixton Storeys Launches At Former Prince Of Wales Site

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brixton Storeys is an all new, indoor-outdoor, multi-room event space set to offer new levels of late night audio-visual immersion. The venue on the site of the former Prince of Wales is the first in the area to have a 24-hour music and alcohol license and it launches on 18 April 2025. The venue promises to bring a new narrative to South London nightlife and kicks off with ‘A Tribute To Alfredo Balearic Beat’ roof party.

Brixton's famously bristling scene is about to be shaken up by a brand new music destination. This mid-size, 750-capacity venue has undergone a complete transformation to deliver a cutting-edge experience that blends world-class sound, high-tech production and electrifying atmospheres with a range of different genres, DJs, live acts and much more all set to bring it to life all year round.

While the site may be familiar, Brixton Storeys is a wholly new concept that redefines what a multi-room venue can offer. With its unique 24-hour music and alcohol license, it is the only venue of its kind in the area and boasts brilliantly designed and fully reimagined spaces.

“We wanted to bring a fresh narrative to Brixton nightlife but stay connected to the area's heritage. This iconic venue is perfect for that and has been fully renovated with a new perspective that brings it right up to date. Along with transforming the main club into the Red Room which will bring all sorts of exciting headline artists, there will also be a real focus on events with emerging artists and LGBTQIA+ communities who will be given a platform to party in their own unique way.” Stevie Thomas, Brixton Storeys.

Brixton Storeys will be home to three distinct spaces, including The Red Room, which has been wholly redesigned. With a focus on cutting-edge A/V offerings in partnership with Bigabox Productions, immersive lighting and superior acoustics from Turbo Sound and Funktion-One technology, Brixton Storeys sets an all new benchmark for nights out in the capital.

The SKY Terraces, set to be completed by June, have been fully redesigned to incorporate two outdoor rooftop terraces, full sound systems and a DJ booth for plenty of sun-kissed, open-air musical fun. Though perfect for when the days warm up and the nights grow lighter, retractable roofs make the spaces suitable for all-season shenanigans. Finally, The Boudoir is a secondary indoor space for more intimate events.

Brixton Stories is already attracting some of the UK’s most exciting club brands, with confirmed residencies and events from favourites such as Mas Que Nada, The Connection Party, Summerized Sessions, By Day By Night, Got Soul, Dazed, Up on the Roof, Cirque du Soul, Balliano Disco, Maizon, Milkshake, Wallop, UKG Brunch, Reggae Brunch, Supa Dupa Fly Brunch & a lot more to follow.

Brixton Storeys has partnered exclusively with Ticketmaster to enhance the venue’s ticketing experience. Leveraging its powerful discovery platform, Ticketmaster Local, this collaboration will expand the venue’s reach, attract more audiences, and create seamless ticketing for fans—ensuring unforgettable, sold-out nights.

"Brixton’s rich musical heritage sets the stage for Brixton Storeys to be a game-changer for the local scene. With our ticketing and marketing expertise, we’ll connect more fans to the venue and provide a superior ticketing experience—so they can simply focus on having an unforgettable night." Tim Goom, Client Development Director, Music at Ticketmaster

Brixton Storeys isn’t just a renovation—it’s a complete reinvention of what a music space can be. With an all-new layout, world beating production and well curated lineups of agenda-setting club brands, it promises to bring something all new to the local area and wider London scene. For more information and event listings head to; brixtonstoreys.com

