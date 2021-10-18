Nederlands Dans Theatre's NDT 2 Will Embark on UK Tour Beginning in February 2022
NDT 2 will perform works by celebrated international choreographers Marco Goecke (Germany), Hans van Manen (The Netherlands) and Johan Inger (Sweden).
With their winning combination of fresh exuberance and astonishing athleticism, the 18 outstanding young dancers of NDT 2, the Second Company of Nederlands Dans Theater (NDT), are back in the UK and Ireland for the first time since 2016 with a triple bill by German, Dutch and Swedish choreographers. One of the original 'second companies', set up in 1978, NDT 2 is now recognised as a major contemporary dance company in its own right.
For its highly-anticipated return to the UK and Ireland, NDT 2 will perform works by celebrated international choreographers Marco Goecke (Germany), Hans van Manen (The Netherlands) and Johan Inger (Sweden).
Associate choreographer at Nederlands Dans Theater since 2013, Marco Goecke has made his fourth work for NDT 2, The Big Crying, which has its UK and Ireland premiere on this tour. One of his most beautiful works, it is a personal and moving piece about the fragility of life and love where Goecke harnesses the fiery power of the full company to deliver a real celebration of life. The Big Crying is set to a series of songs by Tori Amos.
Dutch maestro Hans van Manen has been involved with NDT since it was founded in 1959, first as a dancer, then choreographer, then artistic director from 1961 until 1970. His exquisite quartet, Simple Things, created for NDT 2 in 2001, is a master class in simplicity and has been described as 'pure dance art'. The score features Haydn's Piano Trio No 28 in E major as well as modern compositions for piano and accordion.
A former dancer with the Swedish Royal Ballet, Johan Inger has created many works for both NDT and NDT 2. His 2020 piece for NDT 2, is the programme's second UK and Ireland premiere. The uplifting and unpredictable IMPASSE bursts onto the stage to the joyful music of French-Lebanese jazz trumpeter and composer, Ibrahim Maalouf. In a bloodcurdling and sometimes funny finale to the programme, Inger celebrates the strength of togetherness over isolation in our world today.
Ros Robins, Dance Consortium's Executive Director, says: "'The members of Dance Consortium are delighted to welcome the NDT 2 company back to the UK and Ireland after too long an absence. We would also like to welcome their new Artistic Director Emily Molnar, previously Director of Ballet BC which made such a successful tour of the UK in 2018. NDT 2 will present a particularly strong programme of new and existing work, high in emotion and sheer entertainment."
Tour Dates:
Wednesday 16 - Saturday 19 February at 7.30pm
Sadler's Wells Theatre, LONDON
Rosebery Ave, London EC1R 4TN
Tickets: 020 7863 8000 / www.sadlerswells.com
Tuesday 22 & Wednesday 23 February at 7.30pm
NORWICH Theatre Royal
Theatre St, Norwich NR2 1RL
Tickets: 01603 630000 / www.norwichtheatre.org
Friday 25 & Saturday 26 February at 7.30pm
Royal Concert Hall NOTTINGHAM
Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND
Tickets: 0115 989 5555 / www.trch.co.uk
Tuesday 1 & Wednesday 2 March at 7.30pm
Theatre Royal PLYMOUTH
Royal Parade, Plymouth PL1 2TR
Tickets: 01752 267222 / www.theatreroyal.com
Friday 4 & Saturday 5 March at 7.30pm
The Marlowe Theatre CANTERBURY
The Friars, Canterbury CT1 2AS
Tickets: 01227 787787 / www.marlowetheatre.com
Friday 11 & Saturday 12 March at 7.30pm
Eden Court, INVERNESS
Bishops Rd, Inverness IV3 5SA
Tickets: 01463 234234 / www.eden-court.co.uk
Tuesday 15 & Wednesday 16 March at 7.30pm
Newcastle Theatre Royal
100 Grey St, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 6BR
Tickets: 0844 811 2121 / www.theatreroyal.co.uk
Monday 2 & Tuesday 3 May at 7.30pm
Bord Gais Energy Theatre DUBLIN
Grand Canal Square, Docklands, Dublin, Ireland
Tickets: +353 1 677 7999 / www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie
Friday 6 & Saturday 7 May at 7.30pm
EDINBURGH Festival Theatre
13-29 Nicolson St, Edinburgh EH8 9FT
Tickets: 0131 529 6000 / www.capitaltheatres.com