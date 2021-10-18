Nederlands Dans Theatre's NDT 2 Will Embark on UK Tour Beginning in February 2022

With their winning combination of fresh exuberance and astonishing athleticism, the 18 outstanding young dancers of NDT 2, the Second Company of Nederlands Dans Theater (NDT), are back in the UK and Ireland for the first time since 2016 with a triple bill by German, Dutch and Swedish choreographers. One of the original 'second companies', set up in 1978, NDT 2 is now recognised as a major contemporary dance company in its own right.



For its highly-anticipated return to the UK and Ireland, NDT 2 will perform works by celebrated international choreographers Marco Goecke (Germany), Hans van Manen (The Netherlands) and Johan Inger (Sweden).



Associate choreographer at Nederlands Dans Theater since 2013, Marco Goecke has made his fourth work for NDT 2, The Big Crying, which has its UK and Ireland premiere on this tour. One of his most beautiful works, it is a personal and moving piece about the fragility of life and love where Goecke harnesses the fiery power of the full company to deliver a real celebration of life. The Big Crying is set to a series of songs by Tori Amos.



Dutch maestro Hans van Manen has been involved with NDT since it was founded in 1959, first as a dancer, then choreographer, then artistic director from 1961 until 1970. His exquisite quartet, Simple Things, created for NDT 2 in 2001, is a master class in simplicity and has been described as 'pure dance art'. The score features Haydn's Piano Trio No 28 in E major as well as modern compositions for piano and accordion.



A former dancer with the Swedish Royal Ballet, Johan Inger has created many works for both NDT and NDT 2. His 2020 piece for NDT 2, is the programme's second UK and Ireland premiere. The uplifting and unpredictable IMPASSE bursts onto the stage to the joyful music of French-Lebanese jazz trumpeter and composer, Ibrahim Maalouf. In a bloodcurdling and sometimes funny finale to the programme, Inger celebrates the strength of togetherness over isolation in our world today.



Ros Robins, Dance Consortium's Executive Director, says: "'The members of Dance Consortium are delighted to welcome the NDT 2 company back to the UK and Ireland after too long an absence. We would also like to welcome their new Artistic Director Emily Molnar, previously Director of Ballet BC which made such a successful tour of the UK in 2018. NDT 2 will present a particularly strong programme of new and existing work, high in emotion and sheer entertainment."

Tour Dates:

Wednesday 16 - Saturday 19 February at 7.30pm

Sadler's Wells Theatre, LONDON

Rosebery Ave, London EC1R 4TN

Tickets: 020 7863 8000 / www.sadlerswells.com



Tuesday 22 & Wednesday 23 February at 7.30pm

NORWICH Theatre Royal

Theatre St, Norwich NR2 1RL

Tickets: 01603 630000 / www.norwichtheatre.org



Friday 25 & Saturday 26 February at 7.30pm

Royal Concert Hall NOTTINGHAM

Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND

Tickets: 0115 989 5555 / www.trch.co.uk



Tuesday 1 & Wednesday 2 March at 7.30pm

Theatre Royal PLYMOUTH

Royal Parade, Plymouth PL1 2TR

Tickets: 01752 267222 / www.theatreroyal.com



Friday 4 & Saturday 5 March at 7.30pm

The Marlowe Theatre CANTERBURY

The Friars, Canterbury CT1 2AS

Tickets: 01227 787787 / www.marlowetheatre.com



Friday 11 & Saturday 12 March at 7.30pm

Eden Court, INVERNESS

Bishops Rd, Inverness IV3 5SA

Tickets: 01463 234234 / www.eden-court.co.uk



Tuesday 15 & Wednesday 16 March at 7.30pm

Newcastle Theatre Royal

100 Grey St, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 6BR

Tickets: 0844 811 2121 / www.theatreroyal.co.uk



Monday 2 & Tuesday 3 May at 7.30pm

Bord Gais Energy Theatre DUBLIN

Grand Canal Square, Docklands, Dublin, Ireland

Tickets: +353 1 677 7999 / www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie



Friday 6 & Saturday 7 May at 7.30pm

EDINBURGH Festival Theatre

13-29 Nicolson St, Edinburgh EH8 9FT

Tickets: 0131 529 6000 / www.capitaltheatres.com

