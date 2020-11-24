National Youth Theatre Launches New Hub Scheme in Replacement of Audition Fees

Today National Youth Theatre have launched Hub, a new, accessible subscription service in replacement of audition fees. As well as an audition or interview to become a NYT member, the Hub subscription includes a new online platform that will give users access to live and pre-recorded workshops with actors and online resources for only £2 a month or £24 for the year. The new £2-a-month model represents a 48% reduction from last year in the cost of joining the company. Young people can subscribe to the new scheme here: www.nyt.org.uk/hub

Paul Roseby OBE, NYT Artistic Director and CEO, said: ""The financial challenges any arts charity faces during and post this pandemic are without precedent, and we are sadly no exception. Despite this we know we must drastically reduce our fees to all young people who will need our unique offer now more than ever before.

The Hub is a new set of opportunities for anyone and everyone at a simple £2-a-month subscription, offering over 24 skills workshops from industry leaders a year, creative leadership sessions and online resources. There will be no extra cost for acting auditions, recalls or backstage interviews for those who wish to take part in them.

This new subscription offer has been created through consultation with young creatives in our membership and beyond and builds on our industry-led ethos that connects talent to opportunity and helps contribute to more creative communities both locally and nationally. Automatic Fee Waivers and Bursaries are available to those who need them, including young people on free school meals, and we will support access requirements."

The Hub will give subscribers access to over 24 online interactive workshops a-year with industry leaders and NYT alumni such as Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People), Ashley Zhangazha (TINA! The Musical) and Joan Iyiola (Da??lápa?? is Fine), with more names to be added. There will also be online resources including a self-tape masterclass with alumnus and Patron Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, Die Another Day) and a writing workshop with playwright and screenwriter James Graham (Quiz, Labour of Love). On top of this, the scheme includes the opportunity to audition to become an Acting member, to interview to become a Backstage Member and the chance to take part in Creative Leadership training with no extra cost. The Hub platform will allow subscribers to connect with nationwide network of young creatives, access community courses and events and unlock discounts for masterclasses and merchandise. Hundreds of young people around the UK auditioning at their schools will also gain access to NYT's new Hub. Young people aged 11-26 can subscribe to the NYT Hub, with 14-25-year-olds eligible to audition or interview for acting or backstage membership.

The launch of NYT's Hub follows an intensive period of digital activity since the start of the global pandemic at NYT, which has seen the charity reach over 10 million audience members online, offer 1700 hours of activity enabling over 17,000 creative opportunities and facilitate over 300 paid roles for freelance creatives. NYT's online programme has included partnerships with TikTok and Sky, events, showcases and festivals co-curated with young people as part of the Made by Members programme and online research and development with NYT Associate Artists for new work engaging over 250 young actors nationwide. Last week, National Youth Theatre also released a film displaying the work and activity that they have achieved in 2020, which can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/JjVATT7hZOY

Automatic Fee-Waivers are available for young people who are in receipt free school meals, young people in care and care-leavers, young carers, young people who are single parents and young people seeking asylum. Bursaries are available for young people facing financial hardship and support is available for young people with access requirements. For more information on how to apply for a Bursary here: https://www.nyt.org.uk/accessibility-and-bursaries

