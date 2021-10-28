National Theatre Live Relaunches With New Programme Of Four Productions In Cinemas Worldwide

The National Theatre today announces the return of National Theatre Live with a new programme of four productions to be broadcast to audiences worldwide in cinemas, starting in the UK and Ireland in January, and with tickets now on sale.

The productions are Tom Stoppard's Olivier-Award winning play Leopoldstadt from Sonia Friedman Productions in the West End which will be broadcast to cinemas from January; Bryony Lavery's adaptation of Philip Pullman's The Book of Dust - La Belle Sauvage from the Bridge Theatre in February; Tanya Ronder, Jim Fortune and Rufus Norris' new musical Hex from the NT will be broadcast in March and The Donmar Warehouse's production of Henry V starring Kit Harington will be in cinemas from April.

National Theatre Live has been broadcasting to cinemas for almost 12 years, and has sold 11 million tickets worldwide, presenting 88 shows, in 65 countries.

Lisa Burger, Executive Director and Joint Chief Executive of The National Theatre, said: "I am delighted to announce the return to cinemas of National Theatre Live with four new productions bringing the best of British theatre back into cinemas. Over the last year, while theatres and cinemas have been closed around the world, it's been brilliant to share National Theatre Live recordings through National Theatre at Home. The audience response has shown us the huge appetite for these productions which now stretch back over 12 years. But it's so great to be able to share theatre as a communal experience in cinemas once again. So, whether you come to watch a show live on the South Bank, visit a venue across the UK, book into your local cinema or tune in from home, there are now more ways than ever to experience the National's work."

Since March 2020, National Theatre Live has broadcast in cinemas with special encore screenings of Follies from 2 September 2021 and the NT's feature film Romeo & Juliet was also broadcast to cinemas from 28 September 2021.

The NT's next feature film Death of England: Face to Face will be in Curzon cinemas on Tuesday 2 November. The film will then be broadcast, for free, on Sky Arts at 9pm on Thursday 25 November (Freeview channel 11).

Sky Arts is the Headline Partner of National Theatre Live in the UK.