Naomi Campbell Headlines Halloween at 77, Marylebone

On Friday 31 October, the 550-capacity Marylebone venue will transform into a world of cinematic horror and hedonism complete with eerie visuals, haunting sound design, and an all-star DJ lineup led by none other than global icon Naomi Campbell making an exclusive appearance behind the decks, with support from rising Afro-house star Kotto.

Set beneath The BoTree Hotel, 77's reputation for immersive production and world-class music experiences has already been cemented this season with a superb first run of events. For Halloween, the venue will push its state-of-the-art L-Acoustics system, strobes, lasers, and atmospheric Robe lighting to new extremes for an unforgettable night where fashion, fantasy and fearsome party sounds collide. There will be spooky and immersive visuals on the screen, special themed cocktails and costumes are encouraged.

Naomi Campbell has long since proven her talents reach far beyond the scope of fashion. She has been DJing in various places around Europe of late, from Mayfair to Munich, as well as performing a surprise two-hour set to celebrate London Fashion Week. She always brings the energy and flawless mixes that keep the crowd on edge as she plots a journey through the freshest Afro house.

Support on the night comes from Kotto, who is a rising force in Afro-House whose recent releases have been supported by heavyweights like Keinemusik and Adriatique. He is a master of atmospheric, deep grooves charged with movement so expect a real musical trip.

77 is engineered for full sensory immersion with a L‑Acoustics sound system and KS21 subwoofers so the audio delivers real visceral impact. A high-end visual rig including Robe lighting, strobes, lasers, LED screens and CO₂ jets ensures every second feels special.