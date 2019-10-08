NST Campus Will Undergo Major Refurbishment

The University of Southampton has announced it is planning a major refurbishment of the Nuffield Theatre, home to NST Campus, at Highfield. This will be the most comprehensive renovation of the campus theatre since it opened more than fifty years ago.

In order for preliminary work and site investigations to take place, ahead of detailed plans being drawn up, NST Campus will be closing its doors from 19 April 2020. Until then, Nuffield Southampton Theatres will run a full programme at the site, including the current production of One Man, Two Guvnors (until 12 October). Nuffield Southampton Theatres will continue to present a full programme of produced and touring work at their city centre venue NST City..

Louise Coysh, Associate Director (Arts and Culture) at the University of Southampton, said, "The University has invested significantly in the Nuffield Theatre over the years and in the producing theatre company that has run the venue. We look forward to working with Nuffield Southampton Theatres as we plan the refurbishment of this important campus landmark.

"The University is proud of our longstanding history as a patron and provider of the arts in Southampton.

Our focus is on developing creative opportunities for our students, our staff and, importantly, our local communities. The refurbishment of the Nuffield Theatre building offers an exciting opportunity to consider how best we serve our students, our staff and the local community to provide the highest quality student and visitor experience."

Sam Hodges, Artistic Director of Nuffield Southampton Theatres, said today, "We are delighted to be working with the University on the comprehensive refurbishment of its campus theatre. This collaboration heralds a new and ambitious future for both the cultural offer in the city and the relationship between Nuffield Southampton Theatres and the University of Southampton."

The renovations to the campus theatre will provide the University and Nuffield Southampton Theatres with the ability to realise their shared ambition of creating opportunities for artists, audiences, communities, professionals and emerging talent to interact and foster new creative ways of working together. Further details of the refurbishment project will be announced when the plans have been fully developed.





