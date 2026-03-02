NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to the Bridewell Theatre This Month

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sedos will present the thrilling rock musical Next to Normal at the Bridewell Theatre later this month. Performances will run 24-28 March.



Next to Normal is an intimate, modern exploration of family and illness, loss and grief. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother, haunted by her past and trying to make sense of her present.



This powerful, Tony Award-winning musical was a smash hit at The Donmar Warehouse and then in the West End in recent years and this new version by Sedos offers the chance to revisit the piece in the close quarters of the Bridewell Theatre.



Director Jonny Harding-Cooper commented: “Next to Normal is the perfect blend of powerful storytelling, beautiful songs and rich characters. It's potent, heart-wrenching and resists easy answers; it leans into the irrationality of human emotions and doesn't shy away from how unpredictable that can be.



“What makes it extraordinary is the way it invites us to look closer at what a family hides behind closed doors, allowing us to witness private lives from just beyond the threshold.”

CAST

DIANA | Jamie Lee Pike (she/her)

DAN | Dan Saunders (he/him)

NATALIE | Eleanor Morozow (she/her)

GABE | Jamie Cushion (he/him)

HENRY | Charlie Nicholas (he/him)

DR MADDEN / DR FINE | David Gregory (he/him)

CREATIVE TEAM

DIRECTOR | Jonny Harding-Cooper (he/him)

ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR | Kim Barker (she/her)

MUSICAL DIRECTOR | Adrian Hau (he/him)

ASSISTANT MUSICAL DIRECTOR | Charlie Nickels (he/him)

PRODUCER | Lizzie Levett (she/her)

STAGE MANAGER | Emma Hunt (she/they)

SET REALISATION | Andrew Laidlaw (he/him)

LIGHTING DESIGNER | Ruth Luckins (she/they)

SOUND DESIGNER | Adam Coppard (he/him)

Costume Designer | Zoë Dobell (she/her)

SOCIAL MEDIA | Antonia Kasoulidou (she/her)

GRAPHIC DESIGN | Natalie Harding-Cooper (she/her)

TECHNICAL PRODUCTION | Ben Hussey (he/him)

COMMITTEE LIAISON | Annie Houseago