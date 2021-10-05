NATURALLY INSANE! THE LIFE OF DAN LENO to Premiere at the Criterion Theatre

Naturally Insane! The Life of Dan Leno will premiere at the Criterion Theatre on Monday November 15 with two very special performances. Tickets are on sale now at www.criterion-theatre.co.uk or HERE

Comedian, TV star and radio presenter Steve Royle stars as Dan Leno while comedian and actor John Thomson will guest star in the cameo role of Herbert Beerbohm Tree.

The London premiere of Naturally Insane! was originally planned to take place in April last year but had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. The Criterion Theatre was chosen as it sits opposite the former London Pavilion Music Hall in Piccadilly Circus where Dan Leno performed hundreds of times at the height of his fame.

And now playwright David Slattery-Christy is delighted to be returning the music hall legend to his natural home as he presents a joyful insight into the life of a legendary comedian.

David said: "It has always been my ambition to bring Naturally Insane! to the West End so I am delighted to be working with the Criterion Theatre on these two very special performances.

"Dan Leno was a legend of his time. He inspired highly acclaimed comedians including Stan Laurel and Charlie Chaplin, while his influence and style was picked up by more recent entertainers and ripples through to the present day with comedian Peter Kay.

"We have toured the production across the UK since it premiered back in 2018 so to now, finally, be opening the show on a prestigious London stage will be an ambition fulfilled."

Naturally Insane! The Life of Dan Leno is set in Camberwell Asylum in the last weeks of Dan Leno's life as he reflects on his life and career.

A legend of his time, Dan Leno developed his skills as an artist in the Northern and Lancashire music halls before becoming a huge celebrity in London theatres. He also established his name as the pre-eminent pantomime star at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, where he created some iconic dame roles and became a favourite of King Edward VII and the Royal family.

Comedy legend Peter Kay has already given the production his seal of approval after the production enjoyed rave reviews following its national tour.

Peter Said: "It's great to see the life of the great Dan Leno being brought to the stage with such brilliance. Steve Royle has funny bones and this unique heartfelt production allows us to see both Steve's magnificent talent and Dan Leno's."

Steve Royle was offered the part of Dan Leno after David Slattery-Christy saw him performing in Blackpool Grand Theatre's pantomime where Steve has performed as lead comic for almost 20 years.

Speaking about the role Steve, who was a finalist in last year's ITV's Britain's Got Talent and has appeared in a string of comedy TV shows including Phoenix Nights, Max and Paddy and Stand Up Britain, said: "Dan Leno was as passionate about pantomime as I am and hopefully I do him justice on the stage.

"He is a hero of mine and it is therefore an absolute honour to get the opportunity to portray him in this masterpiece of a production.

"Everyone involved is thrilled to finally be bringing Naturally Insane! to the West End so it will be very exciting indeed when we walk out onto the stage at the Criterion."

John Thomson replaces the late comedy giant and music hall aficionado Roy Hudd OBE who was due to star in the role of Herbert Beerbohm Tree at the Criterion.

A familiar face to UK households, John has worked in film, television, theatre and radio spanning more than three decades. Probably most recognised for his betrayal of Pete Gifford in the multi-award- winning Cold Feet, John came to prominence after winning the Perrier award in 1992 with Steve Coogan at the Edinburgh Festival and in 2013 received a Legend of Industry award from the Variety Club of Great Britain for his contributions to comedy in Film Television and Theatre over the past 25 years.

Speaking about joining the cast of Naturally Insane, John said: "It's an honour and pleasure to work with such a great cast at the Criterion Theatre. Some very old friends and some new, to tread those well-worn boards with!"

For more information about Naturally Insane! The Life of Dan Leno and to buy tickets go to www.criterion-theatre.co.uk