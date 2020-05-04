Museum & Library Calls For Warrington War Stories To Mark VE Day Anniversary

Culture Warrington and LiveWire are joining forces to uncover Warrington's unsung heroes of World War Two.

As the nation celebrates the 75th anniversary of VE (Victory in Europe) Day, Warrington Museum & Library is hoping to shine a light on some of town's bravest men and women.

On 8 May 1945, the town rejoiced at the news of victory but celebrations were tainted with the grief of individual sacrifices made by each and every family.

Now, Warrington Museum & Library would like to pay tribute and celebrate peace by remembering these individual tales and honouring the soldiers and volunteers, the health workers and everyday heroes of Warrington's World War Two story.

Emma Hutchinson, managing director of both Culture Warrington and LiveWire, which operate Warrington Museum Library, said: "VE Day was a moment of huge celebration for communities across the country and other Allied nations but it was also a time for reflection.

"Many men and women never came home and life would change forever for those that did.

"We want to say thank you to everyone; for those that fought and those who were left on the home front.

"We would like to share all of your stories, from heroes on the battlefield, to daily struggles at home or tales of celebration on VE Day itself."

Now, Warrington Museum & Library are asking for people across the borough to share their family stories of VE Day and World War Two by contacting us on social media or emailing pressoffice@culturewarrington.org.

Rediscovering fascinating stories of the past is just one of the many services Warrington Museum & Library offers on a day-to-day basis.

To mark the centenary of the Armistice in 1918, the museum's archives service worked with Warrington schools and library branches to find out more about soldiers connected to their parishes or schools.

In addition, just weeks ago Warrington Guardian reported on the story uncovered by Warrington Museum & Library of Reverend Eric Jones, who was a prisoner of war in the Stalag Luft III camp during the time of the Great Escape in 1944.

Emma Hutchinson continued: "Safeguarding the borough's heritage and telling the story of Warrington is of utmost importance to both organisations and an invaluable part of what we do day-to-day.

"Having seen how these stories have impacted communities today makes this so rewarding and we can't wait to hear more of your remarkable tales as we commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day."





