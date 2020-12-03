More Events Planned For Moonlights Flicks Open Air Cinema

Storyhouse in Chester and Carriage Shed have announced a brand-new partnership, as Moonlight Flicks open-air cinema will take over the unique event space for a weekend of festive film favourites.

Following a successful summer of screenings at Chester Cathedral and Claremont Farm, Moonlight Flicks will arrive at the unique city-centre based semi-covered space on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 December Carriage Shed to offer a socially distanced movie experience.

The programme includes Christmas classics Home Alone, Elf and It's A Wonderful Life plus 2019 box-office hit Last Christmas.

Using Storyhouse's enormous 30ft Airscreen, and featuring twinkling lights, live music and fire pits, the event producer is pulling out all the stops to create a magical, and safe Christmas event for film-fans.

Storyhouse's restaurant The Kitchen will be on site serving hotdogs, mince pies, pretzels and a selection of mulled wines, ciders and hot chocolate.

Nicky Beaumont Film and Digital Programme Manager at Storyhouse said, "We're thrilled to be announcing more movie magic this year, this time in one of the Chester's most exciting venues. Home Alone and Elf are favourite festive comedies with family and cult appeal, whilst It's A Wonderful Life is beautifully timeless despite being almost 75 years old, and extra poignant this year. We also wanted give audiences another chance to see last year's Wham! & George Michael themed box office hit Last Christmas, which did particularly well at the Storyhouse cinema this time last year. We really hope people come and join us this Christmas!"

"We're delighted that Storyhouse are bringing their festive Moonlight Flicks to Carriage Shed this December, we hope visitors can come and enjoy one of these great movies and get in the mood for Christmas!" said Libby Witherden, venue manager at the Carriage Shed

If you haven't been to Carriage Shed before, this unique venue is right next to Chester Train Station and is home to a wealth of events throughout the year including the super popular Makers Market, Vintage Fairs and Vegan Festival.

Tickets are from £12.50, Storyhouse Members get 10% off. Films will be screened at 7pm and 3.45pm, entrance is an hour ahead of the screening.

To book visit moonlightflicks.co.uk.

