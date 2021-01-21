Monumental ASOT1000 Festival to Take Place Over a Celebration Weekend

The biggest trance festival in the world, A State of Trance (ASOT), has reached a monumental milestone and is celebrating reaching 1000 episodes of the worldwide hit radio show. The highly anticipated news about the iconic edition of the ASOT 1000 festival was announced by Armin van Buuren live on the historic 5-hour long 1000th episode of the show. The trance icon announced that the special celebration will extend to a two-show Celebration Weekend.

The one-time-only, two-show ASOT 1000 celebration weekend starts on Friday 3 September with a show that pays tribute to twenty years of A State of Trance with special guest appearances. The second show on Saturday, 4 September is a more familiar celebration of ASOT in line with the previous milestone celebrations and will have fans looking forward to all that's still to come for A State of Trance. The show's theme 'Turn the World Into a Dancefloor' echoes the all-encompassing message that has been at the heart of 'A State Of Trance' from the very beginning.

With last year's edition of ASOT event selling out six weeks in advance, demand for the 2021 event will prove more insatiable than ever before. ALDA's flagship event is set to prove the most sought-after of all time, with eager ravers from across the globe set to travel to Utrecht to witness a stellar lineup of trance talent. In order to gain access to the exclusive fan pre-sale that starts on 28 January at 1PM CET, fans need to register before midnight on 27 January via https://festival.astateoftrance.com/register. Regular ticket sale starts on 30 January at 1PM CET.