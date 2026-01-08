Ministry of Sound Will Undergo Renovation Ahead Of 35th Anniversary Year

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ministry of Sound is set to undergo the most significant transformation since it opened in 1991. A complete reimagining of sound, space and light in its main room, The Box, will be undertaken throughout January 2026, with programming also stepping up to match the new levels of audio-visual immersion. This news comes as the Ministry enters its 35th year, which is a key milestone in the history of London's nightlife and the beginning of a new era for the club.

The club will retire its legendary Martin Audio system, long regarded as a global benchmark, making way for a brand-new, custom four-point KV2 sound system consisting of KV2's SL412 tops with a combination of VHD2.21 and VHD2.16 subs. The system will be installed by Patchwork London and promises a more powerful, immersive and detailed listening experience, setting a new standard for club sound in 2026 and beyond.

“KV2 Audio continues to set the benchmark for high-performance club sound. This installation represents a truly world-class system — one that honours the legacy of Ministry of Sound while pushing the experience firmly into the future” Louis Jemmott - Director, Patchwork London

Elsewhere, the DJ booth will be lowered into the crowd and rebuilt as a modular structure, allowing for multiple stage formats, including 360-degree setups. It will be backed by an all new elevated backstage area surrounding the new DJ booth, and capacity will also increase by approximately 200 people, entirely reshaping both the energy and flow of the room.

Visually, the main room undergoes a dramatic evolution with a 9㎡ state-of-the-art overhead light installation and an all new video and lighting design by renowned design studio Lucid Creates, who've created stages and large-scale installations for the likes of Pacha Ibiza, Glastonbury and Boomtown. The vast, multi-layered metal structure suspended above the dancefloor combines reflective frameworks, integrated video screens and Lucid's bespoke LED bar technology that will create a constantly evolving visual experience.

“To ensure the design feels cutting-edge whilst still retaining its edge, we've leant heavily into industrial textures and forms to inform the overall look of the space - steering away from an overly clean, overly manicured aesthetic. The result is something that will still feel distinctively 'The Box' but in a really interesting and imaginative way.” -Chris Carr, Founder of Lucid Creates.

The Box sets the tone for a bold new chapter with two huge reopening parties at the end of Jan with &friends' vocal-led Afro-house sitting alongside Moeaike's deep, percussive selections and Joezi's soulful take on the genre on Fri 30 Jan.

Sat 31 Jan sees a high-profile back-to-back from Pete Tong and Kölsch, bringing together one of dance music's most influential broadcasters and the Danish producer known for his emotive, big-room techno, joined by Lauren Lo Sung and Jansons, who add a refined, modern approach to house music.

“The redesign will fully transform the room into a future-facing club space while preserving its industrial spirit. The Box has always set benchmarks, particularly around sound, and this renovation allows us to reset that standard for the next generation to continue evolving the space without losing its identity.” MATT LONG - Club Director, Ministry of Sound

The refurb shows Ministry of Sound's ongoing commitment to innovation on all fronts, from production to programming and in-club experience. It's comes as the venue embarks on the beginning of a year-long celebration to mark 35 years with a series of special shows featuring heavyweight artists such as Todd Terje, Ron Trent, Joe Claussell, Lauren Lo Sung, Eats Everything, Tony Humphries, Fiorella, Pete Tong, Kölsch, Kele Le Roc and Konstantin Sibold,reflecting the club's enduring influence on the city's musical identity and sonic legacy, which continues to be the blueprint for club culture across the globe.