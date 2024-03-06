Milton Jones Will Embark on Tour With HA!MILTON

The show kicks off in London on 3rd September and runs until 15th December 2024.
Fan favourite comedian Milton Jones has announced a brand new tour HA!MILTON, which will embark on tour this year. The show kicks off in London on 3rd September and runs until 15th December 2024. Tickets are available via pre-sale on 6th March with general on sale taking place on the 8th March.
Milton Jones, hailed as the king of the one-liner, is gearing up to embark on a highly anticipated tour that promises to leave audiences in stitches. With his trademark quirky style and lightning-fast wit, Milton has been captivating audiences with his clever wordplay and surreal humour and HA!MILTON is set to be his best yet. His unique ability to craft punchy, memorable jokes has earned him widespread acclaim, making each of his shows a must-see event for comedy enthusiasts everywhere. As he prepares to take the stage once again, fans eagerly anticipate an evening filled with laughter and unforgettable comedic moments courtesy of the incomparable Milton Jones. Topics include giraffes… and there’s a bit about tomatoes.
Milton Jones said: “This is not a musical. I am tone deaf and have no sense of rhythm, but at least I don’t make a song and dance about it. This is a whole new show of daftness. You know it makes sense”.
Milton Jones regularly appeared on Mock the Week (BBC2) and has also appeared on Live at the Apollo(BBC1), Michael McIntyre’s Roadshow (BBC1) and House of Games (BBC2). Milton is currently working on his 15th series for Radio 4 and performs regularly on the BBC classic Sorry I Haven’t a Clue, including appearing on their last UK Tour. Milton’s previous tour shows, Milton Impossible, Milton Jones is Out There, Milton Jones On The Road, each performed to over one hundred thousand people. He is a Perrier Best Newcomer winner and Best Show Nominee as well as having won two Sony Awards and received a British Comedy Award nominee. Milton is the author of Where Do Comedians Go When They die? along with 10 Second Sermon’sand Even more Concise 10 Second Sermons.
Tuesday, 3 September London, Bloomsbury Theatre
Wednesday, 4 September London, Bloomsbury Theatre
Thursday, 5 September London, Bloomsbury Theatre
Saturday, 7 September York, Grand Opera House
Sunday, 8 September Loughborough, Town Hall
Wednesday, 11 September St Albans, Alban Arena
Thursday, 12 September Basingstoke, The Anvil
Friday, 13 September Catford, Broadway Theatre
Saturday, 14 September Swindon, Wyvern Theatre
Sunday, 15 September Northampton, Derngate Theatre
Wednesday, 18 September Dublin, 3Olympia
Thursday, 19 September Derry, Millennium Forum
Friday, 20 September Cork, Opera House
Saturday, 21 September Galway, Leisureland
Sunday, 22 September Belfast, Waterfront Hall
Wednesday, 25 September Leicester, De Montfort Hall
Thursday, 26 September Grimsby, Auditorium
Friday, 27 September Leamington, Royal Spa Centre
Sunday, 29 September Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
Wednesday, 2 October Buxton, Opera House
Thursday, 3 October Port Talbot, Princess Royal Theatre
Friday, 4 October Aberystwyth, Arts Centre
Saturday, 5 October Chester, Storyhouse
Sunday, 6 October Birmingham, Town Hall
Wednesday, 9 October High Wycombe, Swan Theatre
Thursday, 10 October Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre
Friday, 11 October Hereford, Courtyard
Saturday, 12 October Treorchy, Park and Dare
Sunday, 13 October Cardiff, New Theatre
Wednesday, 16 October Barnstaple, Queen’s Theatre
Thursday, 17 October Southampton, Central Hall
Friday, 18 October Aldershot, Princes Hall
Saturday, 19 October Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre
Sunday, 20 October Cheltenham, Everyman
Wednesday, 23 October Exeter, Corn Exchange
Thursday, 24 October Newbury, Corn Exchange
Friday, 25 October Croydon, Ashcroft Theatre
Saturday, 26 October Winchester, Theatre royal
Sunday, 27 October Exmouth, Pavilion
Wednesday, 30 October Ipswich, Corn Exchange
Thursday, 31 October Cambridge, Corn Exchange
Friday, 1 November Dorking, Dorking Halls
Saturday, 2 November Ramsgate, The Granville Theatre
Sunday, 3 November Chatham, Central Theatre
Wednesday, 6 November Billingham, Forum Theatre
Thursday, 7 November Edinburgh, The Queen’s Hall
Friday, 8 November Aberdeen, Music Hall
Saturday, 9 November Glasgow, Pavilion Theatre
Sunday, 10 November Dundee, Whitehall Theatre
Thursday, 14 November Norwich, Epic Studios
Friday, 15 November Reading, The Hexagon
Sunday, 17 November Blackburn, King George’s Hall
Wednesday, 20 November Middlesbrough, Town Hall
Thursday, 21 November Sunderland, Fires Station
Friday, 22 November Newark, Palace Theatre
Saturday, 23 November Newcastle, o2 City Hall
Sunday, 24 November Kendal, Leisure Centre
Wednesday, 27 November Bedford, Corn Exchange
Thursday, 28 November Blackwood, Miners’ Institute
Friday, 29 November Farnham, Maltings
Sunday, 1 December Guildford, G Live
Wednesday, 4 December Sheffield, City Hall
Thursday, 5 December Lancaster, Grand
Friday, 6 December Crewe, Lyceum Theatre
Saturday, 7 December Stourbridge, Town Hall
Sunday, 8 December Ilkley, King's Hall
Wednesday, 11 December Bristol, Beacon
Thursday, 12 December Frome, Cheese and Grain
Friday, 13 December Bridport, Electric Palace
Saturday, 14 December Plymouth, University Hall
Sunday, 15 December Taunton, Wellsprings
