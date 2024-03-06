Milton Jones Will Embark on Tour With HA!MILTON

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fan favourite comedian Milton Jones has announced a brand new tour HA!MILTON, which will embark on tour this year. The show kicks off in London on 3rd September and runs until 15th December 2024. Tickets are available via pre-sale on 6th March with general on sale taking place on the 8th March.

Milton Jones, hailed as the king of the one-liner, is gearing up to embark on a highly anticipated tour that promises to leave audiences in stitches. With his trademark quirky style and lightning-fast wit, Milton has been captivating audiences with his clever wordplay and surreal humour and HA!MILTON is set to be his best yet. His unique ability to craft punchy, memorable jokes has earned him widespread acclaim, making each of his shows a must-see event for comedy enthusiasts everywhere. As he prepares to take the stage once again, fans eagerly anticipate an evening filled with laughter and unforgettable comedic moments courtesy of the incomparable Milton Jones. Topics include giraffes… and there’s a bit about tomatoes.

Milton Jones said: “This is not a musical. I am tone deaf and have no sense of rhythm, but at least I don’t make a song and dance about it. This is a whole new show of daftness. You know it makes sense”.

Milton Jones regularly appeared on Mock the Week (BBC2) and has also appeared on Live at the Apollo(BBC1), Michael McIntyre’s Roadshow (BBC1) and House of Games (BBC2). Milton is currently working on his 15th series for Radio 4 and performs regularly on the BBC classic Sorry I Haven’t a Clue, including appearing on their last UK Tour. Milton’s previous tour shows, Milton Impossible, Milton Jones is Out There, Milton Jones On The Road, each performed to over one hundred thousand people. He is a Perrier Best Newcomer winner and Best Show Nominee as well as having won two Sony Awards and received a British Comedy Award nominee. Milton is the author of Where Do Comedians Go When They die? along with 10 Second Sermon’sand Even more Concise 10 Second Sermons.

Tour Dates

Tuesday, 3 September London, Bloomsbury Theatre

Wednesday, 4 September London, Bloomsbury Theatre

Thursday, 5 September London, Bloomsbury Theatre

Saturday, 7 September York, Grand Opera House

Sunday, 8 September Loughborough, Town Hall

Wednesday, 11 September St Albans, Alban Arena

Thursday, 12 September Basingstoke, The Anvil

Friday, 13 September Catford, Broadway Theatre

Saturday, 14 September Swindon, Wyvern Theatre

Sunday, 15 September Northampton, Derngate Theatre

Wednesday, 18 September Dublin, 3Olympia

Thursday, 19 September Derry, Millennium Forum

Friday, 20 September Cork, Opera House

Saturday, 21 September Galway, Leisureland

Sunday, 22 September Belfast, Waterfront Hall

Wednesday, 25 September Leicester, De Montfort Hall

Thursday, 26 September Grimsby, Auditorium

Friday, 27 September Leamington, Royal Spa Centre

Sunday, 29 September Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Wednesday, 2 October Buxton, Opera House

Thursday, 3 October Port Talbot, Princess Royal Theatre

Friday, 4 October Aberystwyth, Arts Centre

Saturday, 5 October Chester, Storyhouse

Sunday, 6 October Birmingham, Town Hall

Wednesday, 9 October High Wycombe, Swan Theatre

Thursday, 10 October Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

Friday, 11 October Hereford, Courtyard

Saturday, 12 October Treorchy, Park and Dare

Sunday, 13 October Cardiff, New Theatre

Wednesday, 16 October Barnstaple, Queen’s Theatre

Thursday, 17 October Southampton, Central Hall

Friday, 18 October Aldershot, Princes Hall

Saturday, 19 October Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre

Sunday, 20 October Cheltenham, Everyman

Wednesday, 23 October Exeter, Corn Exchange

Thursday, 24 October Newbury, Corn Exchange

Friday, 25 October Croydon, Ashcroft Theatre

Saturday, 26 October Winchester, Theatre royal

Sunday, 27 October Exmouth, Pavilion

Wednesday, 30 October Ipswich, Corn Exchange

Thursday, 31 October Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Friday, 1 November Dorking, Dorking Halls

Saturday, 2 November Ramsgate, The Granville Theatre

Sunday, 3 November Chatham, Central Theatre

Wednesday, 6 November Billingham, Forum Theatre

Thursday, 7 November Edinburgh, The Queen’s Hall

Friday, 8 November Aberdeen, Music Hall

Saturday, 9 November Glasgow, Pavilion Theatre

Sunday, 10 November Dundee, Whitehall Theatre

Thursday, 14 November Norwich, Epic Studios

Friday, 15 November Reading, The Hexagon

Sunday, 17 November Blackburn, King George’s Hall

Wednesday, 20 November Middlesbrough, Town Hall

Thursday, 21 November Sunderland, Fires Station

Friday, 22 November Newark, Palace Theatre

Saturday, 23 November Newcastle, o2 City Hall

Sunday, 24 November Kendal, Leisure Centre

Wednesday, 27 November Bedford, Corn Exchange

Thursday, 28 November Blackwood, Miners’ Institute

Friday, 29 November Farnham, Maltings

Sunday, 1 December Guildford, G Live

Wednesday, 4 December Sheffield, City Hall

Thursday, 5 December Lancaster, Grand

Friday, 6 December Crewe, Lyceum Theatre

Saturday, 7 December Stourbridge, Town Hall

Sunday, 8 December Ilkley, King's Hall

Wednesday, 11 December Bristol, Beacon

Thursday, 12 December Frome, Cheese and Grain

Friday, 13 December Bridport, Electric Palace

Saturday, 14 December Plymouth, University Hall

Sunday, 15 December Taunton, Wellsprings