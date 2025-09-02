Milo Edwards Brings SENTIMENTAL To Underbelly Boulevard

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Four-time Best Show nominee Milo Edwards is recording his hit show, 'Sentimental' at Underbelly Boulevard, London on 27th September @ 3pm.

'Sentimental' recounts how, in 2019, Milo Edwards lost his father during his debut solo run at the Edinburgh Fringe, and then, just days before his second solo Edinburgh Fringe in 2022, he lost his mother as well.

Milo carried on and finished his critically acclaimed, sold-out festival runs on both occasions. 'Sentimental' is a show about that experience and - to a lesser extent - Kwik Fit tyre and exhaust centres.

At thirty, Milo is an orphan. Is it time for him to develop the sentimental side that some people think he lacks?

This critically-acclaimed standup, one of the figures behind the wildly popular 'Trashfuture' podcast, has always been noted for a knife-sharp cynicism about his own emotions and about the wider political culture, but can he turn that inside out and make a case for, of all things, a sentimental view of Great Britain? And can he reconcile the brilliant harshness of his wit with a real grip on loss, something he's experienced more of than most people his age? Also, which key figure in his life is going to die next?

Milo Edwards is a critically acclaimed stand-up comedian and podcaster from Essex. He was a member of the Cambridge Footlights and a student comic before moving to Moscow in 2015, where he became a TV performer.

From 2018, Milo became a rising star of the UK stand-up scene, with his 2019 Edinburgh Fringe show Pindos (about his time as a comedian in Russia) receiving five-star reviews and the Scotsgay Comedy Award, and later being released as a YouTube special in 2023. His second Edinburgh Fringe hour, Voicemail, had a close to sold-out run at the festival in 2022 and was nominated for Best Show at Leicester Comedy Festival before transferring to a UK tour and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival the following year.

Sentimental, Milo's third Edinburgh Festival hour, was nominated for multiple awards at the Fringe including the ISH Edinburgh Comedy Award and the NextUp Biggest Award in Comedy. In 2024, it transferred to a sell-out run at the Melbourne Comedy Festival and then to a UK tour, as well as picking up a second consecutive nomination for Best Show at the Leicester Comedy Festival. Milo's latest show How Revolting! Sorry to Offend ran at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2024 and received 9 x 4 and 5-star reviews - it's now on tour - details HERE. Milo's latest work-in-progress show was recently nominated for Best Comedy Show at the Newcastle Fringe Festival, in July 2025.

As well as performing stand-up, Milo is a host of the popular political comedy podcast Trashfuture, which has over 50,000 listeners globally and has featured guests such as Rob Delaney, Nish Kumar, Mark Watson, Owen Jones, Franz Ferdinand (not the archduke) and Josie Long. He also hosts the podcasts Masters of Our Domain with Phoebe Roy, Glue Factory with Pierre Novellie and Olga Koch, and formerly hosted the Russian podcast TooMuch (Тумач).

Milo has written for Mock The Week (BBC2), Hello America (Quibi), Breaking The News (BBC Scotland) and The News Quiz (BBC R4) and his writing has also appeared in Private Eye and The New Statesman.