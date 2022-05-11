Mercury Theatre and Wiltshire Creative Announce World Premiere of GOOD LUCK, STUDIO in Collaboration With Mischief Theatre

Mercury Theatre and Wiltshire Creative today announce the world premiÃ¨re of Good Luck, Studio, in collaboration with Mischief. This dark new comedy is written by Henry Shields and directed by Henry Lewis, with cast and creative team to be announced. The production opens on 5 October at the Mercury Theatre, Colchester, with previews from 30 September, before transferring to Salisbury Playhouse from 18 October - 5 November.

Henry Shields, writer, says: "I am thrilled, delighted, excited and utterly terrified to be presenting my first solo work Good Luck, Studio at the Mercury Theatre Colchester and Salisbury Playhouse. With the help of the Mischief team, we will be creating a show that is extremely funny, totally original, and not at all suitable for children."

Henry Lewis, director, says: "I am absolutely thrilled to making my directorial debut with this hilarious new play".

Mercury and Wiltshire Creative present the world premiÃ¨re of the Mischief production

By arrangement with Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd

Performance Dates

Mercury Theatre, Colchester: 30 September - 15 October 2022

Salisbury Playhouse, Wiltshire: 18 October - 5 November 2022

Press Night: 5 October at 7:30 at Mercury Theatre, Colchester

It's the final night of recording Wibble the Dragon. The show is massively over budget and under written. With one hour left to film, 16 pages to go, and an audience of screaming children getting more and more impatient, the cast and crew know big cuddly heads are going to roll.

The last thing anyone needs is a failed actor showing up with a sinister vendetta and his own dragon costume. In this kid's TV show, more than just careers will die.

Good Luck, Studio is a new dark comedy from the award-winning Mischief, written by Henry Shields and directed by Henry Lewis and with access performances available across both venues.

Henry Shields is an Olivier Award-winning writer and has been a member of Mischief since 2009. His theatre credits include The Play That Goes Wrong (2015 Olivier winner of Best New Comedy and WhatsOnStage Awards 2014), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (2016 Olivier nominee for Best New Comedy), The Comedy About a Bank Robbery (2017 Olivier nominee for Best New Comedy), Groan Ups, Magic Goes Wrong (2020 Olivier nominee for Best New Entertainment/Comedy Play) and Mischief Movie Night (2018 Olivier nominee for Best New Comedy). For television, his work includes Peter Pan Goes Wrong, A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong, The Goes Wrong Show, Holby City, Keep It in the Family, Children in Need 2020 and The Royal Variety Performance.

Henry Lewis directs. Lewis is an Olivier Award-winning writer, actor and Artistic Director of Mischief, whose work has been produced in over 40 countries worldwide. His credits include: Mischief Movie Night In, Magic Goes Wrong (2020 Olivier nominee for Best New Entertainment/Comedy Play), The Goes Wrong Show, Groan Ups, Mischief Movie Night (2018 Olivier nominee for Best New Comedy), The Comedy About a Bank Robbery (2017 Olivier nominee for Best New Comedy), The Play That Goes Wrong (2015 Olivier winner of Best New Comedy and WhatsOnStage Awards 2014), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (2016 Olivier nominee for Best New Comedy) and A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong.